Samsung Galaxy S10 teased on Flipkart ahead of official launch

Samsung will launch the new Galaxy S10 series at its ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event on February 20. Ahead of the official launch, Flipkart has teased the Galaxy S10 launch with a ‘Notify Me’ button.

The Flipkart ad banner for Galaxy S10 series is currently on the smartphone app under the ‘Mobiles’ section. The teaser details the Galaxy S10 launch for India which would be February 21 at 12:30 am. Intersted users can tap on the ‘Notify Me’ button to register their interest for the Galaxy S10 series. Samsung hasn’t announced the India launch date for Galaxy S10 series as yet.

This year marks the 10th anniversary for Samsung’s Galaxy S series. Marking this celebration, Samsung could launch as many as four smartphones – Galaxy S10E, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10 5G. Several leaks and rumours have given us a collective idea on what to expect from the Galaxy S10 series.

Samsung Galaxy S10E

Galaxy S10E is said to be the affordable variant in the series. The smartphone could feature a 5.8-inch display with a punch-hole design. It is expected to house dual rear cameras, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor like the Galaxy A7 2018 smartphone. Under the hood, Galaxy S10E could run on the new Exynos 9820 processor. A new leak also showed the Galaxy S10E in a bright yellow colour drawing similarities to Apple’s iPhone XR.

Samsung Galaxy S10

The flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone has also been leaked with the same punch-hole display design. The smartphone will most likely feature a triple-camera setup at the rear. Samsung is also expected to introduce in-display fingerprint sensor with the Galaxy S10.

For performance it could be powered by Exynos 9820 SoC and Snapdragon 855 chipset for the American markets. Galaxy S10 could also offer up to 12GB of RAM coupled with possibly a mammoth 1TB of onboard storage. Galaxy S10 Plus would be the bigger version of Galaxy S10 but with a difference of dual selfie cameras.

Galaxy S10 5G

As the name suggests, Galaxy S10 5G will be a premium model with 5G support. There are reports which suggest Samsung may not launch the Galaxy S10 5G model at its Unpacked event. This smartphone could see a later launch, but details on the device are expected at the event.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 17:41 IST