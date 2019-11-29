Samsung Galaxy S10+ to Huawei P30 Pro: Top phones with curved edge display

tech

Phones with curved edges have an edge over those with bezels on several counts. Their design is more eye-catchy, premium and sleek as the border vanishes unnoticeably. They have a beautiful and seamless looking display with an enhanced immersion. There are a lot of smartphones out there with curved displays but here are a few of them that top the list:

Samsung Galaxy S/Note phones

Samsung has been the pioneer in curved phone displays and its latest lineup - the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, Note 10 and Note 10 Plus - is no different. Watching content on the curved Dynamic AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution on these phones elevates the experience. Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones have packed a few more features as well to make use of the curved display. These phones run on Exynos 9820 processors with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Galaxy S10 has a screen size of 6.1 inches, S10 Plus has 6.4 inches and Note 10 comes with a 6.3-inch display, while Note 10 Plus has a bigger 6.8-inch screen.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is another phone with a modish look featuring a 6.39-inch curved display. It has Kirin 980 octa-core processor with 6GB RAM, and an internal storage of 128GB. It is backed by a 4200mAH battery as well. You’ll find three cameras on the back and one camera and a 3D depth sensor in the front. But when you hold the phone in your hand, the curved screen appears to be its most striking feature. The 3D glass also has smooth curves that blend well with the body. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 9 with EMUI on top.

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro offers camera features like 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 50x super zoom. The almost bezel-less screen with a small chin and forehead (which houses the front camera teardrop notch) and curved sides make it feel like the screen is wrapping around the device. It has Kirin 980 octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage and IP68 rated water and dust resistance. Like the Mate 20 Pro, the P30 Pro also runs on Android 9 with EMUI on top.

Some special mentions include the previous generation Galaxy phones, particularly the S9, S9 Plus, Note 8 and Note 9. All of them have those glorious curved displays.

