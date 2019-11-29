e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10+ to Huawei P30 Pro: Top phones with curved edge display

Here’s a list of smartphones that offer a curved edge display in addition to flagship specifications and features.

tech Updated: Nov 29, 2019 12:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung has pioneered the curved edge display on its smartphones.
Samsung has pioneered the curved edge display on its smartphones.(Samsung)
         

Phones with curved edges have an edge over those with bezels on several counts. Their design is more eye-catchy, premium and sleek as the border vanishes unnoticeably. They have a beautiful and seamless looking display with an enhanced immersion. There are a lot of smartphones out there with curved displays but here are a few of them that top the list:

Samsung Galaxy S/Note phones

Samsung has been the pioneer in curved phone displays and its latest lineup - the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, Note 10 and Note 10 Plus - is no different. Watching content on the curved Dynamic AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution on these phones elevates the experience. Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones have packed a few more features as well to make use of the curved display. These phones run on Exynos 9820 processors with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Galaxy S10 has a screen size of 6.1 inches, S10 Plus has 6.4 inches and Note 10 comes with a 6.3-inch display, while Note 10 Plus has a bigger 6.8-inch screen.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is another phone with a modish look featuring a 6.39-inch curved display. It has Kirin 980 octa-core processor with 6GB RAM, and an internal storage of 128GB. It is backed by a 4200mAH battery as well. You’ll find three cameras on the back and one camera and a 3D depth sensor in the front. But when you hold the phone in your hand, the curved screen appears to be its most striking feature. The 3D glass also has smooth curves that blend well with the body. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 9 with EMUI on top.

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro offers camera features like 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 50x super zoom. The almost bezel-less screen with a small chin and forehead (which houses the front camera teardrop notch) and curved sides make it feel like the screen is wrapping around the device. It has Kirin 980 octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage and IP68 rated water and dust resistance. Like the Mate 20 Pro, the P30 Pro also runs on Android 9 with EMUI on top.

Some special mentions include the previous generation Galaxy phones, particularly the S9, S9 Plus, Note 8 and Note 9. All of them have those glorious curved displays.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

tags
top news
Shiv Sena calls PM Modi elder brother, seeks positive role from Centre
Shiv Sena calls PM Modi elder brother, seeks positive role from Centre
1 litre milk diluted with ‘bucket of water’, served to 81 students in UP school
1 litre milk diluted with ‘bucket of water’, served to 81 students in UP school
Re 1 clinics, meals for Rs 10, 80% job quota for locals in Sena-led govt’s CMP
Re 1 clinics, meals for Rs 10, 80% job quota for locals in Sena-led govt’s CMP
Confident of India becoming permanent member of UNSC: Jaishankar
Confident of India becoming permanent member of UNSC: Jaishankar
Indian company offers ‘sleep internship’, promises to pay Rs 1 lakh
Indian company offers ‘sleep internship’, promises to pay Rs 1 lakh
World-renowned US rock climber falls to death in Mexico
World-renowned US rock climber falls to death in Mexico
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
Watch: Uddhav Thackeray responds to question on Shiv Sena turning secular
Watch: Uddhav Thackeray responds to question on Shiv Sena turning secular
trending topics
Maharashtra govtHTLS 2019Karan PatelDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13AWACS aircraft

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech