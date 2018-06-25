Samsung Galaxy S10 to skip iris scanner feature: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10’s biggest highlight will be the feature that was expected to launch with Galaxy S9 and Apple’s iPhone X –- in-screen fingerprint scanner. The inclusion of the new authentication feature will also mean an abrupt end of the iris scanner – a standard authentication feature on current Samsung flagships that unlocks the phone by scanning the eyes.

According to a report in Korean publication The Bell, the tech giant is already developing parts for the upcoming Galaxy S10 smartphone but has no plans to include an iris scanning module like in previous Galaxy devices. The South Korean tech giant may consider adding an in-display fingerprint reader as an alternate authentication method.

Companies like Vivo have already launched commercial phones with under display fingerprint sensors. The technology allows users to use the display as the fingerprint sensor. “The highlight of the Galaxy S10 will indeed be the biggest feature cut from the Galaxy Note 9 -- an in-display fingerprint reader,” the report added.

The physical form sizes of both smartphones are expected to reduce slightly as the company would cut down its already slim top and bottom bezels.

Cupertino-headquartered Apple was recently lauded for the accuracy of Face ID but criticised for removing the Touch ID fingerprint sensor altogether.

If Samsung can match the former while delivering the in-display reader many wanted on the iPhone X, then the Galaxy S10 should be a big hit, according to Forbes. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review

(with inputs from HT Correspondent)