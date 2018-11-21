Samsung Galaxy S10 top model to launch with six cameras, 5G support

Samsung is slated to launch its 10th anniversary Galaxy S10 smartphone early next year. Reports and leaks have already surfaced online about the upcoming Galaxy S10.

A new Wall Street Journal exclusive (via Forbes) details a high-end Galaxy S10 with six cameras and 5G support. The top tier Galaxy S10 has been codenamed ‘Beyond X’, and it will feature a 6.7-inch display.

The ‘Beyond X’ Galaxy S10 is also said to come with 5G support. This hints on the Galaxy S10 most likely running on Qualcomm’s upcoming 7nm chipset for 5G ready smartphones. The smartphone is also expected to feature reverse wireless charging. Huawei’s flagship Mate 20 Pro supports this technology which allows users to wirelessly charge capable phones by placing it on the back.

In the photography department, Galaxy S10 will possibly have two cameras up front for selfies, and four at the rear. The plausibility of six cameras isn’t surprising as Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy A9 has four rear cameras. Galaxy A7 also comes with a triple-camera setup.

A Bloomberg report highlighted details on the standard Galaxy S10 models codenamed ‘Beyond’. This Galaxy S10 will feature a 5.8-inch OLED curved display with almost no bezels. It will feature triple cameras at the rear with the front sensor “tucked under the screen”. Galaxy S10 will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Similar to Apple’s iPhone XR strategy, Samsung will also release a flat-screened Galaxy S10 without the fancy OLED display and in-display fingerprint sensor.

