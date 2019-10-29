e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10 users get Apple’s slofies-like slow-motion selfie videos feature

Samsung’s new slow-motion selfie videos support is quite similar to the ‘slofies’ feature that was introduced by Apple.

tech Updated: Oct 29, 2019 18:24 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Seoul
Latest update for Samsung Galaxy 10 brings slow-motion selfie videos support
Latest update for Samsung Galaxy 10 brings slow-motion selfie videos support(REUTERS)
         

South Korean tech giant Samsung is pushing out a new software update to its Galaxy S10 series which brings new features such as the October security patch, slow-motion selfie videos and more.

The ability to record slow-motion videos is quite similar to the ‘slofies’ feature that was introduced by Apple.

Apart from the slo-mo selfie video feature, the OTA update adds Auto Hotspot -- a quick way to share mobile connection with nearby devices logged into the same Samsung account, SamMobile reported on Monday.

The update also adds a Media and Device buttons to the notification shade to control devices that are connected to the handset like TVs, Bluetooth speakers and more. Additionally, there is also a mention about an improved fingerprint recognition.

At present, only devices in Germany and Switzerland are getting the new treatment but hopefully it will roll out to other markets shortly. To check if your device has got the update, go to Settings, then to the Software and click on check for updates, if the update shows up, click on download and install.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 18:24 IST

tags
top news
Militants fire at CRPF troops at school in Kashmir’s Pulwama
Militants fire at CRPF troops at school in Kashmir’s Pulwama
India’s Supreme Court has been slow, says UN rights panel on J&K situation
India’s Supreme Court has been slow, says UN rights panel on J&K situation
Nawaz Sharif fighting for life after drastic drop in platelet count: Doctor
Nawaz Sharif fighting for life after drastic drop in platelet count: Doctor
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
My invite to visit India withdrawn, claims EU member from the UK
My invite to visit India withdrawn, claims EU member from the UK
Shakib banned for two years for breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code
Shakib banned for two years for breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code
Madras High Court pulls up Tamil Nadu govt for toddler’s death in borewell
Madras High Court pulls up Tamil Nadu govt for toddler’s death in borewell
PM Modi meets Saudi Arabian ministers, Jordan King during Riyadh trip
PM Modi meets Saudi Arabian ministers, Jordan King during Riyadh trip
trending topics
KashmirPM ModiShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office collectionApple AirPods ProShiv SenaDelhiBhai Dooj 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech