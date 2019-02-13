Samsung confirms third flagship ‘Galaxy S10e’: Here’s what to expect from iPhone XR competitor

Samsung is taking a leaf out of Apple’s book as it plans to launch as many as three new flagship phones with Galaxy S10 moniker. The third smartphone, dubbed as Galaxy S10e, is said to compete with Apple’s iPhone XR.

Ahead of the official Galaxy Unpacked event on February 20, Samsung Galaxy S10e has made an appearance on the company’s official French website.

Samsung’s official e-commerce site for France confirms the Galaxy S10e name. According to reports, Galaxy S10e will be Samsung’s affordable flagship smartphone akin to Apple’s iPhone XR.

Samsung Galaxy S10e is set to come with a 5.8-inch display with a punch-hole camera on the front – similar to HonorView 20. The smartphone is expected to come with two rear cameras and side-mounted fingerprint sensors as seen on some of the recent Samsung phones. The smartphone, however, will use Samsung’s premium Exynos 9820 processor.

Galaxy S10e name confirmed (Samsung/Screenshot)

Just like Apple iPhone XR, Samsung is expected to multiple colour options for consumers with a price tag lower than main Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ phones.

Samsung will officially introduce the smartphone at its Unpacked Event on February 20 ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Along with Galaxy S10 phones, Samsung is also expected to launch foldable phone, dubbed as Galaxy F. Users can also expect a new smartwatch at the event.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 19:31 IST