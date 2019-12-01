Samsung Galaxy S11 could come with a new ‘Bright Night’ camera mode

tech

Samsung’s new camera sensor dubbed “Bright Night” would be used in smartphones and tablets and could also feature in the upcoming Galaxy S11, according to a patent filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). This is likely to be an all-new dedicated sensor for night photography and videos which will debut on the S11 series.

Filed with the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) and spotted by LetsGoDigital, the filing describes this as ‘image sensors’ and ‘light sensors’ for use with smartphones and other devices, Techradar.com reported quoting LetsGoDigital.

However, it doesn’t specifically mention the Samsung Galaxy S11, but that would be a prime candidate for new smartphone photography tech from Samsung, the report added.

Meanwhile, other rumours suggest that the smartphone is planning to introduce 8K video recording to its upcoming smartphone Galaxy S11. A new code in the APK file (the Android app software file) for Samsung’s camera app suggests that Galaxy S11 lineup would support 8K video recording, XDA Developers reported on Sunday.

The Exynos 990 chipset, which is expected to power the international variants of the device, features 8K@30fps video decoding/encoding capabilities. Additionally, Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 865 chip, which will power the US variants of the S11, is also expected to have enough horsepower to offer 8K video recording.