Samsung Galaxy S11: Rumours claim upgraded 108-megapixel camera on next flagship

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:07 IST

Samsung’s Galaxy S-series is due for upgrade early next year. Even though the official launch is about three months away, new rumours claim Samsung Galaxy S11 will come with a 108-megapixel camera.

According to leakster @IceUniverse, Samsung will introduce a new version of its 108-megapixel camera sensor. Samsung Galaxy S11’s rumoured 108-megapixel camera will pave way for brighter daylight images and high resolution (up to 6K) videos. Interestingly enough, Xiaomi today unveiled a 108-megapixel camera phone, Mi CC9 Pro, in China. The Xiaomi smartphone uses Samsung’s camera module.

The latest rumour is rather interesting considering Samsung hasn’t been big on cranking up megapixels on its flagship phones. For instance, Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with 12-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors. Even Google and Apple don’t offer higher megapixels on their flagship phones.

The Galaxy S11 has a high probability of using a new 108MP sensor. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 4, 2019

Samsung’s last big camera module, 64MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, is available on mostly non-Samsung phones. Smartphones such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme XT are available under Rs 20,000 in India. Samsung’s first 64-megapixel camera phone is Galaxy A70s, which is available online for Rs 28,000 approximately.