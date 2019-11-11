Samsung Galaxy S11 screen sizes and variant details leaked ahead of launch

tech

Samsung Galaxy S11 may still be a couple of months away from the official launch but more and new details have continued to surface online. Following the 108-megapixel camera bump reports, the latest on Galaxy S11 reveals screen sizes and the number of variants of the new flagship series.

According to leakster @evleaks aka Evan Blass, Samsung Galaxy S11 will come in the following screen sizes: 6.4-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.9-inch. The new size is relatively bigger than the current generation Galaxy S10 – 6.4-inch of Galaxy S10+, 6.1-inch on Galaxy S10, and 5.8-inch on Galaxy S10e.

The leakster also says that three models will come with a curved edge display. It’s worth noting that Samsung Galaxy S10e comes with flat display unlike the curved edge on S10, S10 Plus and Note 10 series.

Another interesting revelation made by Blass is that there will be only two 5G models (one smaller and one with the biggest screen sizes). The rest of the models will come with 4G support.

Camera in focus

Samsung is going big on the camera with Galaxy S11 series, at least what the recent rumours suggest. Samsung recently filed a patent at European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for a feature called “Space Zoom.” According to reports, the feature will allow users to capture night sky photos, similar to what Google has done on Pixel 4’s ‘Astrophotography’ mode. The patent description also reveals users will be able to zoom in on far subjects without losing quality. Huawei recently attempted at something similar with P30 Pro which offered 50x hybrid zoom.

Already, there are rumours of Samsung rolling out an upgraded 108-megapixel camera on the S11 series. So far, a handful of phones such as Realme XT and Xiaomi Note 10 offer a 108-megapixel camera. Both of these phones are targeted at the mid-range categories.

Other rumours and leaks of Samsung Galaxy S11 hint at a new 7nm Exynos 990 processor which was launched recently. The chipset promises a major boost in graphics and overall CPU performance. The chip will also pave way for a 120GHz screen, a big jump from the recent 90Hz displays.