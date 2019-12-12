e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / Tech

Samsung Galaxy S11 series launch date leaks, Galaxy Fold 2 also expected

Samsung may launch Galaxy Fold 2 with new clamshell design on the same day it unveils new flagship series, Galaxy S11.

tech Updated: Dec 12, 2019 11:01 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Seoul
Samsung Galaxy S11 series may launch on Feb 18
Samsung Galaxy S11 series may launch on Feb 18 (REUTERS)
         

Famed leakster Ice Universe had claimed that the Samsung’s next-gen ‘Galaxy S11’ smartphone may launch on February 18 at an event in San Francisco.

Samsung has been launching its flagship Galaxy handsets ahead of Mobile World Congress over the last few years. The Galaxy S10 series was unveiled on February 20, right before Mobile World Congress and then went on sale in early March.

Additionally, South Korean tech giant is also expected to launch its clamshell foldable phone (which may be the Galaxy Fold 2) on the same date, GSMArena reported on Wednesday.

 

To recall, the Galaxy S11 range has been subject to plenty of leaks in recent weeks. An American tech blogger has claimed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 smartphone will be available in three screen sizes - 6.4 or 6.2-inch being the smallest, mid-sized with 6.4-inch and 6.7-inch being the largest one.

Evan Blass also claimed that there would be five variants in total that all sport curved-edge displays. On the part of connectivity, the two small variants of the smartphone will come in 5G and LTE, whereas the largest 6.7-inch variant will be 5G only. The Samsung Galaxy S11-series is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and Exynos 990 SoC and are likely to boot Android 10 with One UI 2 custom skin on top.

tags
top news
‘Nothing to worry ’: PM Modi assures Assam on citizenship bill
‘Nothing to worry ’: PM Modi assures Assam on citizenship bill
Tihar officials get 15 volunteers to hang December 16 gang rape convicts
Tihar officials get 15 volunteers to hang December 16 gang rape convicts
10 key arguments in 18 Ayodhya review petitions before Supreme Court today
10 key arguments in 18 Ayodhya review petitions before Supreme Court today
Quiet preparations on in Delhi jail to hang Dec 16 convicts: Official
Quiet preparations on in Delhi jail to hang Dec 16 convicts: Official
Hope India won’t do something which affects our ties: Bangladesh on CAB
Hope India won’t do something which affects our ties: Bangladesh on CAB
Watch: Kohli’s animated reaction after smacking Kesrick Williams for 6
Watch: Kohli’s animated reaction after smacking Kesrick Williams for 6
House test cleared, citizenship bill may face strong challenge in Supreme Court
House test cleared, citizenship bill may face strong challenge in Supreme Court
Unacceptable that India isn’t in UN Security Council, says German ambassador
Unacceptable that India isn’t in UN Security Council, says German ambassador
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech