Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature 120Hz display: Report

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:41 IST

Samsung’s next series of flagship ‘Galaxy S11’ is expected to launch in early 2020. Samsung Galaxy S11 has been showing up in leaks revealing key details about the upcoming smartphone. Galaxy S11 is now expected to feature a 120Hz display according to details discovered in One UI beta 2.0.

Samsung recently rolled out One UI beta 2.0 for select flagship smartphones. In the Korean version of One UI beta 2.0 for Galaxy Note 9 a user (via IceUniverse) discovered a hidden menu settings for high refresh rate. This feature lets users adjust the refresh rate with three options to choose from. Users can set the refresh rate to 60Hz or keep it at 120Hz. The third option switches back from 60Hz to 120Hz automatically.

Someone found 120Hz in Note9's One UI 2 Beta! (hidden settings) pic.twitter.com/ii1fNic1YE — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 20, 2019

It seems quite evident that this display refresh rate setting will be for the upcoming Galaxy S11. The smartphone will most likely launch with One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. The smartphone has so far been rumoured to launch in three screen sizes – 6.4-inch, 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch. Galaxy S11 is also said to continue with curved edge Super AMOLED display. Samsung is also expected to launch two 5G models from the Galaxy S11 series.

Leaks also indicate Samsung is going to go big on camera with a 108MP sensor. Samsung already has a 108MP image sensor which could debut on the Galaxy S11. This would be a major bump in the camera department for Samsung phones. The previous generation Galaxy S10 has the highest 16MP sensor from its rear camera trio. Galaxy S11 will be powered by the new 7nm Exynos 990 processor. The chipset is said to boost graphics performance and overall performance by up to 20%.