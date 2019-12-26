e-paper
Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy S11 to launch as Galaxy S20, Galaxy Fold 2 live image leaks

Samsung Galaxy S11 to launch as Galaxy S20, Galaxy Fold 2 live image leaks

Samsung’s next flagship will be called Galaxy S20 instead of Galaxy S10. The first unofficial live image of Galaxy Fold 2 has also leaked.

tech Updated: Dec 26, 2019 15:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Next flagship Samsung phones are coming soon
Next flagship Samsung phones are coming soon(Samsung )
         

Samsung is set to kick off 2020 with a brand new flagship series which will also include its second-generation foldable phone. Already, key details about the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Fold successors have leaked online. Now, a new leak claims Samsung will introduce the ‘Galaxy S20’ next year instead of ‘Galaxy S11’.

The nomenclature update signifies a big upgrade in the upcoming Samsung phone. This is also quite similar to how Apple introduced iPhone X alongside iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus instead of the iPhone 9. Microsoft also went straight to Windows 10 after Windows 8 versions.

Samsung Galaxy S11 aka Galaxy S20 has already been leaked multiple times. According to reports, Samsung’s next flagship phone will come with a 108-megapixel sensor with 9-to-1 Bayer technology. This is said to be a big improvement over the 4-in-1 in the current-generation 108MP sensor. The flagship series will reportedly launch with different screen sizes with 6.4 or 6.2-inch being the smallest, mid-sized at 6.4-inch and 6.7-inch being the largest one.

 

Samsung’s next-gen foldable phone, Galaxy Fold 2, has also made an unofficial appearance on the web. This time around Galaxy Fold 2 is seen in a live image. The latest post confirms the recent reports of Samsung embracing the clamshell-style foldable design.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is also seen running a custom OneUI, similar to the concept phone showcased by the company earlier this year. Samsung is also rumored to implement “ultra-thin glass cover” instead of the plastic material used on the display of the original Galaxy Fold. The glass design is likely to make the phone screen flatter, slimmer and have lesser wrinkles.

