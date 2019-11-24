e-paper
Sunday, Nov 24, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11 leaks continue to pour in ahead of release

Samsung Galaxy S11e leaked renders reveal important design changes in the next cheaper flagship phone.

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 12:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy S11 leaks again
Samsung’s S11 series may be a couple of months away but key details about the next flagship phones have already started to hit the web. Ahead of the speculated February launch, Samsung Galaxy S11 has made multiple appearances online. And now, we’ve come across some interesting information on the Galaxy S11e.

Leakster @Onleaks and Pricebaba have published high resolution renders and 360-degree video of the Galaxy S11e. The renders reveal some important changes in the upcoming cheaper flagship phone. On the front, Samsung Galaxy S11e will sport a punch-hole camera at the centre. The phone will have a flatter look and feel, making it in line with the premium Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11 Plus phones.

On the back, Samsung Galaxy S11e is seen with a vertical camera module featuring as many as three camera sensors and LED flash. The camera array appears to be highly similar to the recent Samsung Galaxy M30. Samsung Galaxy S11e is rumoured to launch with the new Exynos 990 chipset with 6GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The screen size could be between 6.2-inch and 6.3-inch. 

Key details about Samsung Galaxy S11, the main highlight of the upcoming series, have also leaked. The latest on Galaxy S11 reveals 5G support (4G models to be available as well), and 25 Watt fast charging.  

According to reports so far, Samsung Galaxy S11 series will offer screen size up to 6.9-inch. The premium models, most likely Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11 Plus, will come with 120Hz display, much higher screen refresh rate than the contemporary Google Pixel 4 and Realme X2 Pro. The biggest update, however, will happen to the cameras. Samsung Galaxy S11 may launch with 108-megapixel camera sensor with new modes.

