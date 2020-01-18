Samsung Galaxy S20 5G models full specifications leak, reveals major upgrades

tech

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 12:36 IST

Samsung is slated to launch its new flagship Galaxy S20 series in a few weeks. Ahead of the launch, details on the Galaxy S20 phones have been unfurling every other day. A new leak now reveals the full specifications of the Galaxy S20 5G models.

According to this leak by MySmartPrice, Samsung will launch 5G models of all three phones namely Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. Going by this leak, all three Galaxy S20 phones will come with 120Hz displays, Exynos 990 7nm chipsets, IP68 water resistance and Android 10 with OneUI 2.0. The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will offer more premium features compared to the other two models.

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G specifications

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will feature a 6.9-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O display. The smartphone will be offered with 128GB and 512GB storage options along with microSD card slot up to 1TB. In the camera department, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will house a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 48-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and ToF sensor at the back. Up front, it will feature a 40-megapixel wide selfie camera. The smartphone will be fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G specifications

Galaxy S20 5G will feature a 6.2-inch WQHD+ display while the Galaxy S20 Plus 5G will house a bigger 6.7-inch screen. Both phones will launch with 128GB built-in storage and expandable storage up to 1TB. For photography, Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus 5G models will come with a 12-megapixel primary sensor, 64-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and ToF sensor.

The smartphones will feature a 10-megapixel camera for selfies. In terms of juice, Galaxy S20 5G and Galaxy S20 Plus 5G will have a 4,000mAh and 4,500mAh battery respectively.

While we cannot confirm the specifications since this is a leak but the details are in line with has been reported so far of the Galaxy S20 series.