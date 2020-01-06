Samsung Galaxy S20 aka Galaxy S11: Serious camera upgrade expected in the new flagship

tech

Samsung has a busy New Year, at least the first three months. The company kicked off the year with Lite versions of Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10. Samsung is currently showcasing a bunch of new products at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Next up is Samsung’s premium flagship smartphone series.

Samsung on Sunday announced an ‘Unpacked 2020’ event in San Francisco on February 11. The company will be unveiling Galaxy S11 or as the recent rumors suggest, Galaxy S20. The change in naming is most probably aimed at cashing in on the ‘2020’ marketing hype. Samsung could also use the jump in generations to promote the phone as a big upgrade over the predecessor.

The Unpacked 2020 event is still a few weeks away but there have been enough leaks and rumors to give a good idea about the Galaxy S11 aka Galaxy S20 series.

New names

Samsung last year launched Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10 Plus smartphones. According to recent reports, Samsung’s new phones are going to be called Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Camera

Samsung’s 2020 flagship phones are going to get a serious camera upgrade. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy S11 aka Galaxy S20 will come with a 108-megapixel primary camera with better image processing capabilities under the hood.The sensor will be based on the 9-to-1 Bayer technology, considered to be a great improvement over the 4-in-1 in the current-generation 108MP sensor.

The phone is also expected to come with a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom support. There will also be a ToF sensor.

Expect a new camera module on Samsung’s new phones ( Samsung )

The camera module on the back will also be quite different from the predecessors. According to recent leaks, Samsung Galaxy S20 will sport a rectangular camera module, akin to the camera setup on the recently launched Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite.

Display

Samsung Galaxy S20 series will be available in as many as three different screen sizes. The base model will offer a 6.4-inch display whereas Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra will come with 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch displays. It’s safe to speculate the phones will have the latest AMOLED panels and higher resolution. There are also reports of the screens supporting 120Hz refresh rate, a big jump from the current 90Hz screens on a few phones.

Other upgrades

Just like the previous years, the Samsung Galaxy S11 series will come with the latest Exynos chipset. Samsung also offers Qualcomm’s top-end processor, Snapdragon 865 in this case, on its flagship phones in select markets.

Samsung Galaxy S11 aka Galaxy S20 series is rumored to come with a bigger Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max fingerprint sensor. The new technology is likely to give users more real estate to register their fingerprint to unlock the phone.

Other key upgrades you can expect on Samsung’s new phones are 5G support and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. There will also be an improvement in charging capabilities. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy S20 may come with 45W ‘Super Fast’ charging.