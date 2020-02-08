Samsung Galaxy S20 Amazon listing reveals full specs, price

tech

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 13:36 IST

Joining the flooding of Galaxy S20 leaks is a new Amazon listing which reveals its key specifications. The Galaxy S20 smartphone was listed on UAE’s Amazon but the page is no longer available. Samsung is scheduled to launch the Galaxy S20 series on February 11.

The Amazon page for Galaxy S20 is no longer available but GSMArena managed to get a screenshot. According to this listing, Galaxy S20 features a 6.2-inch Infinity-O AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Camera specs of the Galaxy S20 include a 64-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens.

Galaxy S20 will offer camera feature like 3x optical zoom, 30x digital zoom and 8K video recording at 30fps. More details on the Galaxy S20 include Exynos 990 chipset, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone will also pack a 4,000mAh battery and run Android 10 out-of-the-box. In terms of pricing, the Galaxy S20 is priced at AED 3,112 (Rs 60,600 approx).

The Galaxy S20 model listed here is in the ‘Cloud Blue’ colour with an Infinity-O display and rear cameras placed on the top left corner. The details revealed in this Amazon listing of Galaxy S20 confirm what has been leaked so far. The smartphone is expected to come in more colour options including pink and black.

The Galaxy S20 series will also feature the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip which will be the company’s second foldable phone.