Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Buds+ ‘Jennie Red’ variants are based on a BlackPink band member: Here’s how they look

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 19:18 IST

Samsung Galaxy S20+, one of the smartphones in the S20 flagship series introduced by the South Korean tech firm earlier this month, is getting a new colour variant. The smartphone, at the time of the launch, came in three colours variants – Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black and Cosmic Grey. Now, days after the official launch, it is getting the Jennie Red colour variant. As the name suggests, the device is all Red in colour. This includes from side panels to the entire back panel except for the rectangular camera section.

Unfortunately, this version of the smartphone can’t be purchased anywhere. It is only available in South Korea for now and is named after K-pop girl group Blackpink’s Jennie. What’s interesting is that besides the Jennie Red iteration of the smartphone, Samsung has also introduced the Galaxy Buds+ Jennie Red version as well. Both the products seem exclusive to Korea Telecom company for now. However, rumours indicate the same colour model to arrive in Europe with the ‘Aura Red’ moniker.

Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Buds+ ‘Jennie Red’ ( Korea Telecom )

If you have been following Samsung flagship launches, this move might not be shocking for you as the company often launches new, region specific colour variants after the official introduction.

For now, the three smartphones come in three colour variants in India. On the website, the S20 can be pre-booked in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink colours, the Galaxy S20+ can be seen in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cosmic Black colours. The most powerful in the series, Galaxy S20+ Ultra can be purchased in just Cosmic Black colours. The Galaxy Buds+ are available in Blue, Black and White.

The base price of the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20+ Ultra smartphones are Rs 66,999, Rs 73,999 and Rs 92,999 respectively. The Buds+, on the other hand, costs Rs 11,990.