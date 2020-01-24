Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ non-5G variants ‘revealed’ by the company itself, may come to India

tech

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 12:19 IST

As Samsung Galaxy S20’s launch date comes closer, the leaks have also started flowing-in more than before. The latest piece of information regarding the Samsung Galaxy S20 comes from the company’s own support page. As discovered by the Sammobile website in the company’s Latin America support page, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ smartphones won’t have 5G connectivity as standard across the series. Both will also come in LTE variants.

The page, which now has been taken down, states that the non-5G Samsung Galaxy S20+ will have the model number SM-G985F and the 5G version will have the model number SM-G986F. The LTE and 5G variants of the Samsung Galaxy S20 will have the model number SM-G980F and SM-G981F respectively.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S20 series smartphones likely to go on sale on March 13

It has been mentioned that although Samsung will have a 5G and a LTE variant for its unannounced Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ smartphones, it may not launch both of them in all the markets. In bigger markets like the US where 5G has started rolling out, the company could sell only the 5G versions. However, in countries like India, where the cost matters and where there’s no 5G yet, Samsung may introduce the LTE variants.

It is worth adding that India is still far from spectrum auctions and it might take around a year and half at least before 5G comes to India.

Samsung has already announced its ‘Unpacked 2020’ event that will be taking place in San Francisco, US on February 11. The firm is rumoured to launch three new smartphones in the series this time as well. However, ulike last year, there won’t be an ‘e’ version. The three handsets are being called the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The ‘Ultra’ model is said to be the one featuring a 108-megapixel rear camera.