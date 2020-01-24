e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ non-5G variants ‘revealed’ by the company itself, may come to India

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ non-5G variants ‘revealed’ by the company itself, may come to India

The page, which now has been taken down, states that the non-5G Samsung Galaxy S20+ will have the model number SM-G985F and the 5G version will have the model number SM-G986F.

tech Updated: Jan 24, 2020 12:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus(Samsung India)
         

As Samsung Galaxy S20’s launch date comes closer, the leaks have also started flowing-in more than before. The latest piece of information regarding the Samsung Galaxy S20 comes from the company’s own support page. As discovered by the Sammobile website in the company’s Latin America support page, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ smartphones won’t have 5G connectivity as standard across the series. Both will also come in LTE variants.

The page, which now has been taken down, states that the non-5G Samsung Galaxy S20+ will have the model number SM-G985F and the 5G version will have the model number SM-G986F. The LTE and 5G variants of the Samsung Galaxy S20 will have the model number SM-G980F and SM-G981F respectively.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S20 series smartphones likely to go on sale on March 13

It has been mentioned that although Samsung will have a 5G and a LTE variant for its unannounced Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ smartphones, it may not launch both of them in all the markets. In bigger markets like the US where 5G has started rolling out, the company could sell only the 5G versions. However, in countries like India, where the cost matters and where there’s no 5G yet, Samsung may introduce the LTE variants.

It is worth adding that India is still far from spectrum auctions and it might take around a year and half at least before 5G comes to India.

Samsung has already announced its ‘Unpacked 2020’ event that will be taking place in San Francisco, US on February 11. The firm is rumoured to launch three new smartphones in the series this time as well. However, ulike last year, there won’t be an ‘e’ version. The three handsets are being called the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The ‘Ultra’ model is said to be the one featuring a 108-megapixel rear camera.

tags
top news
‘Spoke truth, stand by my statement’: BJP’s Kapil Mishra on ‘mini Pakistan in Delhi’ tweets
‘Spoke truth, stand by my statement’: BJP’s Kapil Mishra on ‘mini Pakistan in Delhi’ tweets
Sharad Pawar’s security cover withdrawn in Delhi, say NCP leaders
Sharad Pawar’s security cover withdrawn in Delhi, say NCP leaders
Kejriwal explains economics behind freebies to take on Opposition
Kejriwal explains economics behind freebies to take on Opposition
Shaheen Bagh living up to its name, says man who christened the colony
Shaheen Bagh living up to its name, says man who christened the colony
‘Ridiculous’, ‘jealous of Obama’: Twitter reacts to Trump’s latest post
‘Ridiculous’, ‘jealous of Obama’: Twitter reacts to Trump’s latest post
The Forgotten Army review: Kabir Khan’s Amazon show is a forgettable fiasco
The Forgotten Army review: Kabir Khan’s Amazon show is a forgettable fiasco
Apple backs Lightning Port against EC, may include it in 2020 iPhones
Apple backs Lightning Port against EC, may include it in 2020 iPhones
‘As a citizen, as a human...’: Watch actor Nandita Das’ message on CAA
‘As a citizen, as a human...’: Watch actor Nandita Das’ message on CAA
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech