Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip launch: How to watch livestream, expected specs and more

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 14:05 IST

Samsung has a big event coming up later today. It’s the company’s annual Galaxy S series launch where three new phones are expected. The highlight of the event however could be Samsung’s foldable phone, Galaxy Z Flip. More products like Galaxy Buds+ are expected at the event.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event is scheduled to start at 11:00 am PST in San Francisco, California. The Galaxy S20 launch event will be live streamed through Samsung’s official YouTube channel. In India, interested users can watch the event live at 12:30 am IST through this link. Alternatively, users can also follow Samsung’s social channels for updates.

Say hello to a whole new Galaxy. Unpacked on February 11, 2020 #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/ln1pqt2vu7 — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 5, 2020

Samsung’s upcoming products have been leaked multiple times over the past few weeks. We’ve seen leaked renders, specifications and rumours of the Galaxy S20 phones. Samsung has also ‘accidentally’ leaked its own products a few times. In addition to the Galaxy S20 series, we’ve also seen the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Buds+. There’s really not much left to know about Samsung’s new products.

The Galaxy S20 series will feature three phones namely Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Galaxy Z Flip will be Samsung’s second foldable phone but with a different clamshell design. As the name suggests, the Galaxy Buds+ will be the successor to Galaxy Buds. Samsung could also take the event to unveil its Galaxy Home Mini smart speaker.