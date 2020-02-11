e-paper
Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip launch: How to watch livestream, expected specs and more

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip launch: How to watch livestream, expected specs and more

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event will begin in a few hours. Here’s how you can watch the event live in India.

tech Updated: Feb 11, 2020 14:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event to begin in a few hours.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event to begin in a few hours.(Samsung)
         

Samsung has a big event coming up later today. It’s the company’s annual Galaxy S series launch where three new phones are expected. The highlight of the event however could be Samsung’s foldable phone, Galaxy Z Flip. More products like Galaxy Buds+ are expected at the event.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event is scheduled to start at 11:00 am PST in San Francisco, California. The Galaxy S20 launch event will be live streamed through Samsung’s official YouTube channel. In India, interested users can watch the event live at 12:30 am IST through this link. Alternatively, users can also follow Samsung’s social channels for updates.

 

Samsung’s upcoming products have been leaked multiple times over the past few weeks. We’ve seen leaked renders, specifications and rumours of the Galaxy S20 phones. Samsung has also ‘accidentally’ leaked its own products a few times. In addition to the Galaxy S20 series, we’ve also seen the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Buds+. There’s really not much left to know about Samsung’s new products.

The Galaxy S20 series will feature three phones namely Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Galaxy Z Flip will be Samsung’s second foldable phone but with a different clamshell design. As the name suggests, the Galaxy Buds+ will be the successor to Galaxy Buds. Samsung could also take the event to unveil its Galaxy Home Mini smart speaker.

Live: AAP's Manish Sisodia wins from Delhi's Patparganj
Thank you Delhi, tweets Prashant Kishor sacked by Nitish Kumar from JDU
Delhi Assembly election results: Analysing BJP's lead margins
In poster at Delhi BJP office, a cryptic message about victory and defeat
'Knew from September': Sandeep Dikshit on Cong doing 'badly' in Delhi polls
Volkswagen T-Roc aims to take Creta, Seltos, Hector head on
Man falls into frozen Mississippi river, blames Google Maps
Shreyas Iyer surpasses Ian Chappell to create world record
