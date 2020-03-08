e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy S20 gets an OTA update to improve camera performance

Samsung Galaxy S20 gets an OTA update to improve camera performance

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series has received lukewarm reception to the camera performance. The new OTA updates are aimed at to fix these problems.

tech Updated: Mar 08, 2020 12:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy S20 gets an OTA update
Samsung Galaxy S20 gets an OTA update(AP)
         

Samsung is rolling out yet another OTA update for its Galaxy S20 smartphones. The new update focuses on improving the camera quality. Samsung’s new smartphones have received flak over the camera performance.

Samsung last week rolled out the first OTA update, for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which aimed to fix the camera quality. The update also addressed the issues with the auto flash function. The March security patch was also included in the update.

As far as the new update goes, it’s available to all three models of Galaxy S20 (S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra). It’s roughly 250MB in size. In the changelog, Samsung hasn’t particularly mentioned what it’s fixing except for saying improvements to the “camera quality and function.”

It’s also worth noting that Samsung is rolling out the update in South Korea, but it’s expected to be available to all users globally very soon.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 series in February this year. The new flagship series brings a range of improvements over the predecessor. Galaxy S20 Ultra, the top-end model in the lot, has up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 108-megapixel rear camera (quad-camera setup). It’s powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

tags
top news
3 who returned from Italy among 5 more infected with coronavirus in Kerala
3 who returned from Italy among 5 more infected with coronavirus in Kerala
Over to women achievers: PM Modi hands over social media accounts on Women’s Day
Over to women achievers: PM Modi hands over social media accounts on Women’s Day
WT20 WC FINAL LIVE: Healy smashing India, Australia bossing proceedings
WT20 WC FINAL LIVE: Healy smashing India, Australia bossing proceedings
Kerala coronavirus patients recovered without drugs: Expert
Kerala coronavirus patients recovered without drugs: Expert
Cricket matches in Wankhede to disrupt normal traffic in South Mumbai
Cricket matches in Wankhede to disrupt normal traffic in South Mumbai
Women cab drivers in India
Women cab drivers in India
ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges
ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech