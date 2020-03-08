Samsung Galaxy S20 gets an OTA update to improve camera performance

tech

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 12:36 IST

Samsung is rolling out yet another OTA update for its Galaxy S20 smartphones. The new update focuses on improving the camera quality. Samsung’s new smartphones have received flak over the camera performance.

Samsung last week rolled out the first OTA update, for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which aimed to fix the camera quality. The update also addressed the issues with the auto flash function. The March security patch was also included in the update.

As far as the new update goes, it’s available to all three models of Galaxy S20 (S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra). It’s roughly 250MB in size. In the changelog, Samsung hasn’t particularly mentioned what it’s fixing except for saying improvements to the “camera quality and function.”

It’s also worth noting that Samsung is rolling out the update in South Korea, but it’s expected to be available to all users globally very soon.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 series in February this year. The new flagship series brings a range of improvements over the predecessor. Galaxy S20 Ultra, the top-end model in the lot, has up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 108-megapixel rear camera (quad-camera setup). It’s powered by a 5,000mAh battery.