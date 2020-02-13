Samsung Galaxy S20 India pre-orders begin tomorrow via Flipkart

tech

Samsung’s flagship series featuring the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra is official. The new Samsung phones will go on sale first in the US. Samsung hasn’t announced the price and availability details for the Galaxy S20 series in India as yet. But interested customers can pre-order the Galaxy S20 phones starting February 14 on Flipkart.

The pre-order page for the Galaxy S20 phones will go live on Flipkart at 12:00 noon tomorrow. The smartphones are expected to go on sale from March 8. As for the Galaxy Z Flip, pre-orders could go live on February 21 in India.

In terms of pricing, an IANS report suggests the Galaxy S20 phones will start within Rs 70,000. The high-end Galaxy S20 Ultra could cost more than a lakh. The Galaxy Z Flip is also expected to be priced between Rs 1.10 lakh and Rs 1.25 lakh.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series starts at $999 in the US, while the Galaxy Z Flip carries a price tag of $1,379.

With the new Galaxy S20 phones, Samsung has introduced a revamped design, better cameras, performance and features. The Galaxy S20 Ultra has more to offer like a 108-megapixel quad camera, 5,000mAh battery and 16GB of RAM.

The Galaxy S20 which is the basic version in the series comes with a 6.2-inch QHD+ display, 12GB of RAM and a 4,000mAh battery. It also has a triple camera setup at the rear. The mid tier Galaxy S20+ has a 6.2-inch QHD+ display, 4,500mAh battery and an extra camera sensor.