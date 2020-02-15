Samsung Galaxy S20 India pricing revealed, pre-booking starts today

tech

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 11:44 IST

Samsung has finally started preorders for its flagship Galaxy S20 series in India. The company will start shipping the phones from March 6. Interested customers can prebook the new Samsung phones starting today at 12:00 noon from the company’s official website.

Samsung’s new flagship series features three phones namely Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Galaxy S20 starts at Rs 66,900 for the base model. The mid tier Galaxy S20+ will retail at Rs 73,999 for the base model. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is the most expensive in the lot with a price tag of Rs 92,900.

As expected, Samsung has pre-booking offers on its new phones. Customers going for the Galaxy S20 Ultra can get the Galaxy Buds+ at Rs 1,999 and Samsung Care+ at Rs 1,999. Under Samsung Care+, the company offers liquid and accidental damage protection for one year.

The same offer applies to Galaxy S20+. As for the Galaxy S20, customers will have to pay Rs 2,999 for the Galaxy Buds+ and Rs 1,999 for Samsung Care+.

Samsung is also offering bundled offers with telcos. Jio users can get double data benefits, additional 1 year services for the Rs 4,999 annual plan. Airtel users get double data on the Rs 298 and Rs 398 recharge plans and for the first 10 consecutive recharges. Vodafone Idea users get double data and 56 days validity on the Rs 399 recharge plan. This will be applicable for the first 6 recharges.

Samsung’s new phones come with a refreshed design, better cameras, upgraded performance and more. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is a new high-end premium offering from Samsung. It comes with a 108-megapixel quad camera and a massive 16GB of RAM. The full specs and features of the Galaxy S20 series can be found here.