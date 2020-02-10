Samsung Galaxy S20 leaked camera images show improvements in night mode

tech

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 15:58 IST

Samsung is set to launch its next generation Galaxy S20 series smartphones at its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event on February 11. Ahead of the official launch, leaks about various details pertaining to the Galaxy S20 series smartphones keep pouring in. Now, new images have surfaced online that give us a glimpse of how the camera of the upcoming Galaxy S20 smartphone will perform.

The images that come as a courtesy of XDA Developers’ Max Weinbach essentially show us how Galaxy S20’s camera performs in comparison to last year’s Galaxy S10 smartphone under low light conditions.

The Samsung Galaxy S20, as expected, performs better while capturing images under low light conditions. The images captured by Galaxy S20 look more natural and they have more clarity and depth in comparison to the ones captured by the Galaxy S10 smartphone.

WELL I'M GLAD YOU ASKED.



First 2 are S10, second 2 are S20. https://t.co/gjQTdpQcWr pic.twitter.com/PGuayLBMHM — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) February 10, 2020

That said, the Galaxy S20’s cameras don’t outperform Galaxy S10’s camera (at least from what can be seen in the leaked images) by a wide margin. Yes there is a marked difference but that’s not as significant as one might have hoped for. But that is expected out of the company’s entry-level flagship device.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is tipped to come with a 6.2-inch Infinity-O-display. The smartphone is likely to come with a 120Hz display and a punch-hole camera. If reports are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy S20 will be powered by Exynos 990 processor that is coupled with Android 10-based OneUI 2.0. The phone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor. It will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it is expected to be priced around Rs 71,400.