Samsung Galaxy S20: New leak details screen specs, no headphone jack, and more

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 13:59 IST

Samsung will launch its Galaxy S20 smartphone series next month. Ahead of the official launch, reports about the upcoming series of smartphones have been pouring in from all directions. Now, a new report talks in depth about the phone’s display, design and battery.

Display

According to Ice Universe, the tipster who has a decent track record in predicting details about the Samsung smartphones, the 120Hz refresh rate in the Galaxy S20 series will be limited to the screen resolution of 1080p. In his latest tweet, the tipster said that the 120Hz screen refresh rate will be restricted to FHD resolution. When users switch to WQHD resolution, the screen refresh rate will drop to 60Hz. Users will also be able to use their smartphones at a FHD resolution and and a lower 60Hz refresh rate. Simply said, Galaxy S20 smartphone users will not be able to use the screen resolution at the fastest refresh rate available on the phone at the same time.

It can now be said with certainty that Samsung has cancelled the WQHD 120Hz option of the Galaxy S20 series, leaving only FHD 60Hz, FHD 120Hz, WQHD 60Hz. this means that we can't have the best resolution and the best refresh rate at the same time. What is your opinion on this? pic.twitter.com/GaYJuOubw8 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 14, 2020

This report was later confirmed by XDA Developers’ Max Weinbach who has been revealing details about the upcoming smartphone series in the past couple of days. He said that the phone will automatically switch to 60Hz refresh rate when it detects a higher WQHD resolution.

Design

The report by the publication also states that the phone will come with an aspect ratio of 20:9. This would make the phone a bit longer and hence a bit more comfortable to hold. This means that despite the larger 6.3-inch, 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch screen sizes of Galaxy S20, Galaxy 20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones, the phones are likely to feel easy to hold.

Galaxy S20+ is also likely to come with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Some reports had hinted that the company could ditch the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor in favour of an optical scanner. However, the report says that the company will be sticking to the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor this year. Another report by Sam Mobile suggests that there is a possibility that the company might use Qualcomm’s new ultrasonic sensor.

The report by XDA Developers also says that while Galaxy S20+ will ship with AKG USB Type-C earbuds in the box. The phone will also come with 25W fast charging, which is similar to what we have seen in the Galaxy Note 10 series. However, Samsung is likely to ship the phone without a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Battery and other specs

Lastly, the report says that Galaxy S20+ will come with 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space and a 4,500 mAh battery. A separate report by the publication says that Galaxy S20 Ultra is likely to offer 16GB RAM along with 5,000mAh battery and 1TB storage space. All phones in the Galaxy S20 series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.