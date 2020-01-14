e-paper
Samsung Galaxy S20: New leak reveals powerful base variants, camera specs

Samsung Galaxy S20: New leak reveals powerful base variants, camera specs

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 series could feature Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Here’s the latest on the new Samsung flagships.

tech Updated: Jan 14, 2020 12:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event on February 11.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event on February 11.(Samsung)
         

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S20 flagship series will make its debut on February 11. The company is also expected to unveil its next-generation foldable phone ‘Galaxy Z Flip’ at the event. The Galaxy S20 phones have already been leaked multiple times and a fresh one reveals the possible base variant and camera configuration in the series.

According to leakster Ice Universe, the base model of the Galaxy S20 series will pack 12GB of RAM. This applies to all the Galaxy S20 models including the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Multiple leaks and rumours indicate that Samsung will not launch an ‘e’ version this year like the Galaxy S10e. The company is instead introducing a new ‘Ultra’ variant but in the high-end segment.

 

Samsung is also going big on cameras with the Galaxy S20 Ultra expected to house a 108-megapixel primary sensor. This will be accompanied by a 48-megapixel, 12-megapixel and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. As for the Galaxy S20+, the smartphone could house dual 12-megapixel sensors, a 64-megapixel sensor and a ToF sensor as well. The Galaxy S20 will feature a triple-camera setup with a 12-megapixel sensor, a 64-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel camera.

 

The upcoming Galaxy S20 series is also rumoured to feature 120Hz displays, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset or Exynos 990 and 45W ‘Super Fast’ charging. Galaxy S20 is also expected to feature a 6.2-inch display, S20+ a 6.7-inch display and a 6.9-inch display for the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Apart from the new flagship series, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Fold 2 which could be called the Galaxy Z Flip. As the name suggests, the smartphone will feature a clamshell foldable design like the Moto Razr 2019. The Galaxy Z Flip is said to feature an “ultra-thin glass cover” and not plastic like the Galaxy Fold.

