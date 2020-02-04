e-paper
Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy S20: New leak says users can shoot from all rear cameras simultaneously

Samsung Galaxy S20: New leak says users can shoot from all rear cameras simultaneously

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is rumoured to come with a 108-megapixel camera along with 64-megapixel, 12-megapixel, and ToF sensors.

tech Updated: Feb 04, 2020 15:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy S20 to launch next week
Samsung Galaxy S20 to launch next week
         

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series is widely rumoured to bring big camera upgrades. Ahead of the official launch on February 11, a new report reveals Galaxy S20’s camera will not offer better results but more flexibility as well.

The report says Samsung Galaxy S20 phones will allow users to shoot from all rear cameras. The Galaxy S20 phones are expected to come with main, ultra-wide-angle, and telephoto sensors.

XDA Developer’s Max Weinbach claims the new feature, which allows simultaneous shooting, will be rolled out as “Quick Take.” Once a picture is taken, users can go to the gallery and choose the image they want to share or save.

 

Samsung Galaxy S20’s this camera feature is said to be inspired by LG’s “Triple Shot” which brought in similar functionalities. LG offered this feature on its V40. As GSMArena points out, Apple iPhone users can also access a similar feature but through a third-party application known as DoubleTake.

As said earlier, Samsung Galaxy S20 is rumoured to come with big camera upgrades. The base model, Galaxy S20, is said to sport as many as three rear cameras including 12-megapixel, 64-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors. Galaxy S20 Plus will have the same triple-rear camera setup. Both the phones are rumoured to come with a 10-megapixel selfie camera.

Galaxy S20 Ultra, however, is said to come with a 108-megapixel camera along with 64-megapixel, 12-megapixel, and ToF sensors. It will feature a 40-megapixel selfie camera.

