Samsung Galaxy S20 phones may soon get 120Hz refresh rate for QHD+ resolution

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 16:20 IST

Samsung may fix a big gap on its newly released Galaxy S20 series – allowing users to have 120Hz refresh with QHD+ resolution.

According to XDA writer Max Weinbach, Samsung is testing the 120Hz refresh rate at the maximum screen resolution Galaxy S20 phones offer. He added that the company will be rolling out a firmware update to activate the feature.

“Samsung is working on optimizing software for WQHD+ 120hz on the S20 series and should release it in the next 1-3 months if all goes well,” Weinbach said in a tweet.

It is worth noting that Samsung had advertised 120Hz refresh rate as one of the marquee features of Galaxy S20. It was assumed users could use the fast refresh rate at the highest resolution of the phones. Later, it was found that the phone could do 120Hz at only full HD+ resolution. Samsung is said to have gone ahead with the lower refresh rate at QHD+ resolution to help conserve battery on phones that are known for their AMOLED bright screens.

Over the last couple of months, smartphone companies are stepping up the display refresh rates. While the 60Hz display has been the pretty much the standard, newer phones such as Realme X2 Pro and Poco X2 offer 90Hz display. This year, 90Hz and 120Hz are likely to be the new normal for phones.

For instance, Oppo’s next flagship phone ‘Find X2’ will come with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will be able to deliver the refresh rate at the QHD+ resolution. Oppo vice-president Brian Shen claimed a pre-launch version of the phone had 38% of battery life left after using the phone at the maximum resolution for a day.