Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus images leaked online, confirms the name, quad rear camera setup

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 09:19 IST

Samsung will launch its next generation flagship smartphones -- Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Fold 2 -- at a special event in San Francisco on February 11, 2020. Ahead of the launch event, images of the Galaxy S20 Plus smartphone have leaked online.

The leaked images that come as a courtesy of XDA Developers’ Max Weinbach seems to confirm a number of reports that have been doing rounds on social media in the past couple of weeks. For starters, reports in the past have hinted that the Galaxy S20 series smartphones will come with a quad camera setup at the back. How these lenses will be arranged at the back of the phone, however, has been a subject of debate. Now, the leaked images confirm that the lenses at the back of Galaxy S20 Plus be arranged in a vertical fashion (as rumours had hinted) such that the LED flash will be placed directly above the fourth camera lens in the second row.

In addition to that, the leaked images also show that the Galaxy S20 Plus will come with a punch hole camera display with the front camera being placed in the middle of the phone’s top panel. This is a slight shift from Galaxy 10’s punch hole camera design wherein the camera was placed towards the right end of the phone.

Notably, these images are for the 5G variant of the Galaxy S20 Plus smartphone and it is possible that Samsung will also release a regular variant of the phone along with its 5G variant.

Separately, Galaxy S20 series is tipped to sport a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and a Time of Flight sensor. The phone is expected to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and Exynos 990 in some markets. In addition to that, reports also hint towards the upcoming series to sport a 120Hz display with support for 45W ‘Super Fast’ charging.