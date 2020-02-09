Samsung Galaxy S20 price leaked ahead of Unpacked 2020 event, key specs revealed as well

tech

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 13:09 IST

There’s no stopping to Samsung Galaxy S20 leaks. Ahead of the February 11 launch in San Francisco, Samsung Galaxy S20 made a brief appearance Amazon and Sprint’s website. The listing, which was quickly taken down, gave away price details of the new flagship phones.

Spotted on Amazon’s UAE website, Samsung Galaxy S20 was listed for roughly $847 (Rs 60,000 approximately). The listing was of the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The listing suggests the phone will also be available in Cloud Blue colour.

The listing also reveals key specifications of Samsung Galaxy S20. The smartphone will feature a 6.2-inch Infinity O display with a punch-hole camera on the top center. The phone may come with 120Hz refresh rate, which is currently limited to phones such as Poco X2.

According to the listing, Galaxy S20 will run on Exynos 990 processor coupled with Android 10-based OneUI 2.0. It will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy S20 is said to come with three rear cameras including 64-megapixel sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 12-megapixel wide-angel sensor.

Separately, Samsung Galaxy 20 Ultra is said to come with massive specifications upgrade. According to reports, the top-end variant of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will house up to a whopping 16GB of RAM. The phone is also rumoured to sport 108-megapixel primary sensor, 48-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 40-megapixel selfie camera.