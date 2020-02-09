e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy S20 price leaked ahead of Unpacked 2020 event, key specs revealed as well

Samsung Galaxy S20 price leaked ahead of Unpacked 2020 event, key specs revealed as well

Here’s how much Samsung’s Galaxy S20 smartphone may cost. Check out expected specifications and features of the new flagship phone.

tech Updated: Feb 09, 2020 13:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy S20 price leaks
Samsung Galaxy S20 price leaks(REUTERS)
         

There’s no stopping to Samsung Galaxy S20 leaks. Ahead of the February 11 launch in San Francisco, Samsung Galaxy S20 made a brief appearance Amazon and Sprint’s website. The listing, which was quickly taken down, gave away price details of the new flagship phones.

Spotted on Amazon’s UAE website, Samsung Galaxy S20 was listed for roughly $847 (Rs 60,000 approximately). The listing was of the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The listing suggests the phone will also be available in Cloud Blue colour.

The listing also reveals key specifications of Samsung Galaxy S20. The smartphone will feature a 6.2-inch Infinity O display with a punch-hole camera on the top center. The phone may come with 120Hz refresh rate, which is currently limited to phones such as Poco X2.

According to the listing, Galaxy S20 will run on Exynos 990 processor coupled with Android 10-based OneUI 2.0. It will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy S20 is said to come with three rear cameras including 64-megapixel sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 12-megapixel wide-angel sensor.

Separately, Samsung Galaxy 20 Ultra is said to come with massive specifications upgrade. According to reports, the top-end variant of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will house up to a whopping 16GB of RAM. The phone is also rumoured to sport 108-megapixel primary sensor, 48-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 40-megapixel selfie camera.

tags
top news
As BJP waits for ‘exact poll results’, AAP is upbeat and cautious
As BJP waits for ‘exact poll results’, AAP is upbeat and cautious
‘Depends on results, exit polls not apt’: Cong on tie-up possibility with AAP
‘Depends on results, exit polls not apt’: Cong on tie-up possibility with AAP
U19 WC final IND vs BAN live: Yashasvi, Divyansh eye good start
U19 WC final IND vs BAN live: Yashasvi, Divyansh eye good start
No obligation on government to provide reservation, says Supreme Court
No obligation on government to provide reservation, says Supreme Court
‘India a relation for us, while other nations are friends’: Sri Lanka PM
‘India a relation for us, while other nations are friends’: Sri Lanka PM
Finally Bareilly gets its ‘jhumka’
Finally Bareilly gets its ‘jhumka’
‘India deserved a lesson’: Akhtar tears apart Kohli’s bowlers
‘India deserved a lesson’: Akhtar tears apart Kohli’s bowlers
Standing with Gandhi in Ahmedabad, writes Ramachandra Guha
Standing with Gandhi in Ahmedabad, writes Ramachandra Guha
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Exit Polls 2020India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech