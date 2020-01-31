Samsung Galaxy S20 reservation page goes live in the US, reveals the availability date

tech

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 11:12 IST

Samsung has already teased its upcoming flagship smartphone(s), widely tipped as the ‘Galaxy S20’ in a video before. Further building the hype, the company has now made the upcoming smartphones’ reservation page live. The page on the Samsung US website asks interested customers to fill-in their details like name, email and the ZIP code. It is also giving users the option to choose their preferred network carrier. The options include Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and US Cellular. Customers can also choose the ‘unlocked’ version.

Samsung makes its Galaxy S20 reservation page live. ( Samsung US )

Once they are done filling up the information and choosing the preferred carrier, the next page gives another option to save even more on the handset by opting-in for the trade-in program. In addition, Samsung confirms on the page that one can expect the delivery to take place by March 6, 2020. It is still not for sure if this availability date is for all the three rumoured smartphones - Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

It is worth adding that Samsung’s ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event is supposed to take place on February 11, 2020. Although nothing is confirmed by Samsung about the smartphones, tipster Max Weinbach has been continuously doling out details about the upcoming devices on social media, giving us a fair idea of what’s to come. Besides the Galaxy S20 series, the company is expected to launch its second foldable smartphone as well, tipped as Galaxy Z Flip. The tipster has mentioned that the Galaxy Z Flip may cost $1400 upon launch.

The rumoured Galaxy Buds+ may also see the light of the day alongside the smartphones. Weinbach has also said that the buds will have a battery life that is double the Galaxy Buds and that they will have improved Active Noise Isolation feature.