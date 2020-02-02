e-paper
Samsung Galaxy S20 rumours: 108MP camera, new design and other key upgrades expected

Samsung Galaxy S20 series will debut on February 11. Here’s everything you need to know about the new flagship phones.

We’re just a few days away from Samsung’s long-awaited ‘Galaxy Unpacked 2020’ event in San Francisco. On February 11, Samsung will showcase its latest flagship series, dubbed as Galaxy S20. The company is also expected to unveil its next generation foldable phone, Galaxy Z Flip. Ahead of the official launch, Samsung Galaxy S20 phones have made numerous unofficial appearances on the web. The reports and leaks hint at a major upgrade in the flagship series.

Price and availability

Samsung has already begun accepting registrations for its flagship series in India. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy S20 series phones will hit the shelves in the first week of March. This is in line with the traditional two-three weeks of gap between the global announcement and availability of the flagship series.

Samsung Galaxy S20 is rumoured to be priced at Eur 900-1,000 (Rs 71,400 approximately). Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra are rumoured to be priced at Eur 1,100 (Rs 87,250 approximately) and Eur 1,349 (Rs 1,07,000 approximately). Right now, it’s not clear whether these are the prices of 4G variants or 5G. The phones are likely to cost much less in India than the rumoured price. You can also expect bundles from telecom operators and bank cashback among other offers with the new phones.

 

Design, display, colour options

Samsung Galaxy S20 series will come with big design changes. The most noticeable change is going to be the back panel where you’ll see a rectangular-like camera module. It’s also quite similar to the ones launched with Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite. On the front, you will notice the punch-hole camera shifting to the top-center. There’s a fair amount of head with minimal chin on these phones. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy S20 phones will be available in Cosmic Grey and Cosmic Black colour options.

As far as display goes, Samsung Galaxy S20 will have a 6.2-inch screen. Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra will come with a 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch displays. Since these are the flagship phones, you can expect QHD resolution. The biggest rumour is that the new flagship phones will deliver 120Hz refresh rate. The refresh rate is currently limited to handful of phones, including the upcoming Poco X2.

Camera

Samsung Galaxy S20 series is expected to deliver a major improvement in the camera department. This time around, the phones are expected to offer a big jump in megapixels count as well. Samsung Galaxy S20 is rumoured to come with three rear cameras including 12-megapixel, 64-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors. The Galaxy S20 Plus will have the camera specs along with an additional ToF sensor. Both the phones will offer 10-megapixel selfie cameras.

Galaxy S20 Ultra could set a new benchmark for flagship phones with a 108-megapixel camera. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will come with 108-megapixel, 64-megapixel, 12-megapixel, and ToF sensors. It will have a 40-megapixel selfie camera, according to the reports.

Apart from megapixel count and hardware improvements, Samsung is likely to bring a smarter camera algorithm for making lowlight photos much better.

Performance

Samsung Galaxy S20 series will run on the latest Exynos and Qualcomm chipsets. There will be 5G versions of these phones as well. The phones are also going to have a higher battery life. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy S20 will run on a 4,000mAh battery whereas Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra will come with 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh battery respectively. You can expect multiple RAM and storage variants. Rumours suggest 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage options will be available for S20 Ultra.

