Samsung Galaxy S20 rumours: Expected prices, full specifications, features, and more

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 16:01 IST

Samsung’s next flagship series, Galaxy S20, is set to launch on February 11 at the company’s Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco. The lineup is said to include as many as three phones with Galaxy S20 Ultra being the top-end model. Samsung is likely to bring a host of new features and improvements to the lineup.

According to reports, Samsung Galaxy S20 series will boast of features such as 5G support, Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 processor, and up to 120Hz screen refresh rates. There will also be 4G variants of the new phones. Let’s take a closer look at what to expect from Samsung’s new smartphones.

Price

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G versions are rumoured to be priced between Eur 900 and Eur 1,300. The 4G versions are likely to cost lesser.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

Galaxy S20 will be the base model in the new lineup. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy S20 will come with a 6.2-inch AMOLED WQHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and Infinity-O cutout. The phone is said to run on Exynos 990 7nm processor and come with 128GB built-in storage with expandable storage support up to 1TB via a microSD.

The smartphone will reportedly have three rear cameras including 12-megapixel, 64-megapixel, and 12-megapixel sensors. On the front, it’s likely to be a 10-megapixel sensor.

Other rumoured features of Samsung Galaxy S20 include 4,000mAh battery, IP68 water resistance, and Android 10-based OneUI 2.0.

So just heard S20 prices. Expect these to be lower than listed but at the moment we are expecting:



Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus will come with a slightly bigger WQHD+ AMOLED Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will also have a bigger 4,500mAh battery. Rest of the features such as camera, storage, and IP certification are going to be same as Galaxy S20.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

As the name suggests, it will have a larger screen at 6.9-inch. The phone will have a WQHD+ AMOLED Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is said to come with a much bigger 5,000mAh battery. The phone will offer up to 512GB storage along with microSD up to 1TB.

According to reports, the phone will also have better camera specifications including the much-hyped 108-megapixel sensor along with 48-megapixel, 12-megapixel, and ToF sensors. For selfies, it could come with a 40-megapixel sensor.