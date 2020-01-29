Samsung Galaxy S20’s camera features leaked: May include 64-megapixel sensor, 8K video support

tech

Those tracking the smartphone market may have seen leaks and rumours about the upcoming Galaxy S20 series quite a few times on the web. While the internet has left very little to our imagination, at least in terms of looks, a new nugget coming from a tipster now talks about the features of the handset. Named Ice universe, the tipster has tweeted that Samsung Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20+ smartphones will have a 64-megapixel sensors among other sensors. But what’s more interesting here is that the sensor may not produce pixel-binned 4-in-1 16MP photos. Instead, the camera sensor could be using the traditional cropping technique to get zoomed-in shots. The tipster added that Galaxy S20 and S20+ smartphones may also let users shoot videos in 8K resolution.

The telephoto sensor S5KGW2 of the S20 / S20+ is a special pure 64MP camera. It cannot be 4 in 1 combined into 16MP. It will be used for pixel cropping zoom and 8K video. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 29, 2020

It is being assumed that the sensor that is being used here is the 64-megapixel S5KGW2 sensor and the camera could deliver up to 30x digital zoom. As for the most powerful in the trio, the Galaxy S20 Ultra, it is said that the device may have a 48-megapixel IMX586 periscope camera with 10x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom, which will be the most seen in a handset if true. The smartphone is also expected to use the 108-megapixel S5KHM1 sensor that is said to deliver 12-megapixel images using the 9-in-1 binning process.

On a related note, Samsung just unveiled the first extended teaser video for its upcoming ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event. The 13-second Youtube video titled ‘Change the shape of the future’ shows animations of white sheets being unfurled with letters G, L, X and Y. Also visible are two boxes underneath the sheets, which we assume hint at a foldable handset and the rear camera setup in the S20 series.

We are also expecting the firm to introduce Galaxy Buds+ accessories as well at the ‘Unpacked’ event that will take place on February 4.