Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra demo units hands-on video leaked

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra demo units hands-on video leaked

Samsung Galaxy S20 series demo units are now seen in a hands-on video revealing the full design of all three phones.

tech Updated: Jan 25, 2020 14:47 IST
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy S20 series demo units show up in hands-on video.
Samsung Galaxy S20 series demo units show up in hands-on video.(Mobilefun/YouTube)
         

There are still a few days before Samsung launches its flagship Galaxy S20 smartphone but it looks like details can’t be stopped from hitting the web. We have seen the official renders and even the rumoured prices of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra but this time the entire video showing the demo units of the three devices have surfaced on YouTube. The 4-minute video posted by the Mobilefun channel, shows the three handsets from all the angles, just in case you still had some doubt on what they will look like.

The key change you see in the video is the camera design in all the three smartphones. All three feature a rear camera design similar to what we have seen in smartphones like the Galaxy A51. The Galaxy S20 model is seen with a triple rear camera setup while the Galaxy S20+ is seen sporting four cameras at the back. Although the Galaxy S20 Ultra has the same four rear camera setup as the S20+, the rectangular enclosure is larger in this one.

The trio is seen in the Black colour variant. While the back panel has a glossy look, the metal sides have a matte-like finish. At the front, there is a punch hole right at the centre at the top like the ones we have seen in the Galaxy Note 10. However, the hole seems to be smaller this time around. As for the rest of the design, the volume and power buttons are shown on the right side.

A minor change here is that while the Note 10 has a flat bezel on top and bottom, the S20 series has rounded bezels like last year’s Galaxy S10 series.

 

Coming to the specifics, the Galaxy S20 is said to feature a 6.3-inch screen size, while the S20+ and S20 Ultra feature 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch screen size. There will be a speaker grille at the bottom along side a Type-C port. That is also similar to the previous flagships by the firm. The video also showed the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s rear camera specifications. The setup includes 108 megapixel camera, ToF lens, Ultra Wide lens and telephoto lens.

