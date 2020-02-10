Galaxy S20: Samsung to unveil its most powerful phones at Unpacked 2020 event

tech

Samsung is hosting a ‘Galaxy Unpacked 2020’ event on February 11 in San Francisco. At its event, Samsung will take the wraps off its next flagship smartphone series. Dubbed as Samsung Galaxy S20, the new smartphone series will take the baton from the last year’s S11. As you’ve already noticed, Samsung is adjusting the branding of the phone to align with the year 2020. But there’s more to the new phones than mere new nomenclature.

Samsung at its ‘Galaxy Unpacked 2020’ event will showcase as many as three new smartphones, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. To put this into perspective, Samsung last year launched Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10 Plus.

Design, display

Samsung is making a big design changes to its flagship series. The most noticeable change you’re going to see is the rectangular-like camera panel on the back. It’s quite similar to what you’ve already seen on Samsung’s Lite versions of Galaxy S20 and Note 10. The punch-hole camera on the front has also been relocated to the top-center, again bringing it in line with the recent premium Samsung phones.

Samsung Galaxy S20 is rumoured to come with a 6.2-inch display. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra are rumoured to come with 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch displays. All the three models will support up to QHD+ resolution. The new flagship smartphones from Samsung are said to come with 120Hz display as well.

Camera

Samsung Galaxy S20 series will go big on the camera prowess. Reports suggest Samsung Galaxy S20 will come with three rear cameras. The setup will include 12-megapixel, 64-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors. The Plus model will have the same trio sensors along with an additional ToF sensor. For selfies, these phones will offer 10-megapixel camera.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, however, is going to be the best in the lot. According to reports, S20 Ultra is rumoured to come with 108-megapixel, 64-megapixel, 12-megapixel, and ToF sensors. It will have a 40-megapixel selfie camera.

Performance

Samsung Galaxy S20 series will have the latest Exynos 990 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chips. Samsung uses different chips for different markets. For instance, it has so far launched Exynos-powered flagships in India. Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus will have 4,000mAh and 4,500mAh batteries respectively. The S20 Ultra is said to come with a bigger 5,000mAh battery. The S20 Ultra may also be the most powerful phone in the world as it’s rumoured to come with whopping 16GB of RAM.