Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra prices leak ahead of Feb 11 launch

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 11:31 IST

Samsung Galaxy S20 is turning out to be the worst kept secret. A spate of leaks and rumours has already revealed what the new flagships may look like and even what features they’re going to bring. With just a few days left for ‘Galaxy Unpacked 2020’ event, Samsung Galaxy S20 price details have leaked online.

YouTuber Jon Presser citing sources claims Samsung Galaxy S20 with T-Mobile will be priced in the US at $999 (Rs 71,000 approximately). While the price is for the Galaxy S20, other two top-end models Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra will be priced at $1,199 (Rs 85,400 approx.) and $1,399 (Rs 99,700 approx.). On Verizon, the pricing for the new flagship series will remain the same. He adds the pricing on AT&T will be $899 (Rs 64,000 approx.), $1,099 (Rs 78,000 approx.), and $1,299 ( Rs 92,600 approx.) for the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra models respectively.

It is worth noting that the leaked prices are of 5G versions of Samsung Galaxy S20. The 4G models of Galaxy S20 are likely to be more affordable.

Samsung will showcase the Galaxy S20 phones on February 11 at an event in San Francisco. The latest flagship series is said to bring a host of improvements and upgrades over the predecessor, Galaxy S10. The change to ‘S20’ moniker most likely refers to a bigger upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy S20 is rumoured to come with a 6.2-inch screen whereas Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch displays. According to reports, Samsung could bring 120Hz refresh rate to the new phones.

Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus are said to come with triple-rear and quad-rear cameras respectively. Galaxy S20 will have 12-megapixel, 64-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors. The Plus model will have these sensors along with a ToF sensor. Galaxy S20 Ultra is rumoured to come with 108-megapixel, 64-megapixel, 12-megapixel, and ToF sensors. It will reportedly have a 40-megapixel selfie camera,