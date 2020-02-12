Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra launched alongside Galaxy Z Flip: Live event updates

tech

Samsung is all set to launch its flagship smartphone of the year, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The launch is taking place at 12.30am IST in San Francisco, US. The trio has been a subject to several leaks off lately, leaving us with nothing to imagine. Everything from the design to specifications and even the prices have been leaked by tipsters. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is the one to look out for in the line up as it is said to feature a 108-megapixel camera with 100x digital zoom. It is also the first to feature 16GB RAM.

However, the highlight of the event could be the brand-new foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip has already been showcased in an official TV advertisement. The foldable smartphone is the company’s second attempt at such a design. However, one can expect it to be an improved version and a more refined one.

We are also looking forward to the unveiling of the Galaxy Buds+ and the Galaxy Home Mini speakers at the Unpacked 2020 event.

The stage is all set for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series launch. The event will begin at 12.30am IST, February 12, 2020. Stay tuned...

-Thom Browne designed Special Edition incoming!

Thom Browne ( Samsung )

-February 14th is the date when the smartphone reaches the shelves in the US. Priced at $1380.

-There’s a new hinge included as well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip ( Samsung )

-When opened, the smartphone enters the Flex Mode.

-Samsung Galaxy Z Flip users will also get free access to YouTube premium.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip ( Samsung )

-Mirror Purple, Mirror Black and Mirror Gold - the three colour variants of the Galaxy Z Flip.

-And the event kicks off with the company’s foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip.