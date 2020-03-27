e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy S20 sale only 60% of Galaxy S10: Report

Samsung Galaxy S20 sale only 60% of Galaxy S10: Report

Coronavirus outbreak has lead to decline in the sale of Samsung’s next generation Galaxy S20 smartphones.

tech Updated: Mar 27, 2020 18:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung has blamed coronavirus outbreak for the sluggish sale.
Samsung has blamed coronavirus outbreak for the sluggish sale.(REUTERS)
         

Coronavirus outbreak has had a severe impact on the smartphone industry. Production has been halted, smartphone launches have been postponed and stores have been shut down. But if you want to exactly how much of an impact has the pandemic had on the sales of smartphones, ask Samsung.

According to a report by SE Daily, the Korean electronics giant held a private informal conference call for some analysts wherein the company admitted that its premium Galaxy S20 series was only selling around 60% as much as the S10 series did at the same time last year. “The figures can get worse,” the company reportedly told the analysts.

The report further states that Samsung blamed the COVID-19 pandemic as the underlying reason for the disappointing sales of its newly launched Galaxy S20 series smartphones.

It’s worth noting that Apple is not the only company that has taken a direct hit due to the virus outbreak. Apple, back in February this year, warned investors that its revenue targets could be hit due to the coronavirus outbreak. Besides this, the virus outbreak has also delayed the launch of the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9, which as per multiple reports, was expected to launch at a special event on March 31. While Apple did launch the new MacBookr Air with the MagicKeypad, iPhone 9 remained missing from the announcement. Now, reports hint that COVID-19 outbreak could also delay the launch of the company’s 5G iPhone.

tags
top news
First images from India of virus causing Covid-19 captured by scientists
First images from India of virus causing Covid-19 captured by scientists
Kejriwal to share Delhi and India’s experience in fight against Covid-19 in global meet
Kejriwal to share Delhi and India’s experience in fight against Covid-19 in global meet
Covid-19 updates: Coronavirus cases continue to soar in Telangana, Kerala
Covid-19 updates: Coronavirus cases continue to soar in Telangana, Kerala
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Supreme Court gives carmakers 10-day window after lockdown to sell BS 4 stock
Supreme Court gives carmakers 10-day window after lockdown to sell BS 4 stock
Here’s why iPhone users may want to skip the latest iOS update
Here’s why iPhone users may want to skip the latest iOS update
‘Will beat this’: Boris Johnson after testing positive for Covid-19
‘Will beat this’: Boris Johnson after testing positive for Covid-19
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech