Samsung Galaxy S20 sale only 60% of Galaxy S10: Report

tech

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 18:01 IST

Coronavirus outbreak has had a severe impact on the smartphone industry. Production has been halted, smartphone launches have been postponed and stores have been shut down. But if you want to exactly how much of an impact has the pandemic had on the sales of smartphones, ask Samsung.

According to a report by SE Daily, the Korean electronics giant held a private informal conference call for some analysts wherein the company admitted that its premium Galaxy S20 series was only selling around 60% as much as the S10 series did at the same time last year. “The figures can get worse,” the company reportedly told the analysts.

The report further states that Samsung blamed the COVID-19 pandemic as the underlying reason for the disappointing sales of its newly launched Galaxy S20 series smartphones.

It’s worth noting that Apple is not the only company that has taken a direct hit due to the virus outbreak. Apple, back in February this year, warned investors that its revenue targets could be hit due to the coronavirus outbreak. Besides this, the virus outbreak has also delayed the launch of the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9, which as per multiple reports, was expected to launch at a special event on March 31. While Apple did launch the new MacBookr Air with the MagicKeypad, iPhone 9 remained missing from the announcement. Now, reports hint that COVID-19 outbreak could also delay the launch of the company’s 5G iPhone.