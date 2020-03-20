e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy S20 series faces another issue and this time it’s GPS lock

Samsung Galaxy S20 series faces another issue and this time it’s GPS lock

Several owners of Galaxy S20 phones are reporting the issue on Reddit, Twitter, and the Samsung forums that their devices are unable to get a hold of their location until after a few minutes.

tech Updated: Mar 20, 2020 10:35 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Seoul
Samsung launched its Galaxy S20 series with three new phones last month.
Samsung launched its Galaxy S20 series with three new phones last month.(AP)
         

In a growing list of problems pertaining to Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series smartphones is the latest GPS lock issue that has affected some Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and Galaxy S20+ users, but likely also covers the Galaxy S20.

Several owners of Galaxy S20 phones are reporting the issue on Reddit, Twitter, and the Samsung forums that their devices are unable to get a hold of their location until after a few minutes.

Even then, the location jumps around, making its data unreliable. One user reports that Samsung claimed the issue was limited just to the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G model but others are experiencing the same problems on the Galaxy S20+, XDA Developers recently reported.

The GPS lock issue is said to be difficulty locking into a user’s location.

This new issue is just the latest of what seems to be a slowly expanding list of complaints about the Galaxy S20 phones. Most users claim GPS lock is an issue with Waze while some others are reporting that Google Maps locks onto GPS signal without problem.

In a few cases, turning off 5G and using LTE exclusively has fixed the issue entirely, or made it a bit better, according to a report by GSMArena.

tags
top news
Covid 19: What you need to know today
Covid 19: What you need to know today
LIVE| ‘Justice has prevailed’: PM Modi on Delhi rape convicts’ execution
LIVE| ‘Justice has prevailed’: PM Modi on Delhi rape convicts’ execution
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
Fruit seller, gym trainer, bus cleaner: The 4 men hanged for Delhi rape
Fruit seller, gym trainer, bus cleaner: The 4 men hanged for Delhi rape
What is Janta Curfew and how it will be implemented
What is Janta Curfew and how it will be implemented
‘Life is kind of boring now, but at back of the mind, we are confused...’
‘Life is kind of boring now, but at back of the mind, we are confused...’
I was scared of Indian seamers: AUS opener on facing Bumrah & Co.
I was scared of Indian seamers: AUS opener on facing Bumrah & Co.
Exclusive: 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy BS 6 price details confirmed
Exclusive: 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy BS 6 price details confirmed
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech