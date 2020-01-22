Samsung Galaxy S20 series smartphones likely to go on sale on March 13

tech

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 10:02 IST

Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy 20 series smartphones on February 11. Ahead of the launch event, tons of details about the upcoming smartphones have leaked online. From specs to price, reports in the past have detailed almost everything. And now, a new report gives us one final detail about the Galaxy S20 series smartphones -- the release date.

Fandroid, citing several sources, says that the Samsung Galaxy S20 will be available for pre-orders between March 11 and March 13 and the smartphone series will go on sale on in France March 13. If this is true, this will be the first time that Samsung’s flagship devices will go on sale almost a month after their launch, which is considerably a longer period from what we have been in the past couple of years. To give you some reference, Galaxy S10 went on sale roughly 17 days after its launch, while Galaxy S9 hit the shelves nearly 20 days after the launch.

Apart from the release date, the report also detailed the prices of Samsung’s upcoming flagship series. As per the report, Galaxy S20 will cost more than 900 Euros in France, while Galaxy S20+ will cost more than 1,000 Euros. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, on the other hand, will cost more than 1,300 Euros. The report also said that there would be a difference of 100 Euros the prices of the phone’s 4G model and the 5G models.

Interestingly, this report back XDA Developers’ Max Weinbach’s earlier report which stated that the 5G version of the Galaxy S20 series smartphones will cost between 900 Euros and 1,300 Euros.

Notably, these details should be taken with a grain of salt as these details are still unofficial and likely to change before the launch. But thankfully we won’t have to wait for long to know the final details.