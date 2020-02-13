e-paper
Samsung Galaxy S20 series to come with anti-malware protection from McAfee

Samsung smartphones, including the Galaxy S Series, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Fold, will come pre-installed with anti-malware protection powered by McAfee.

tech Updated: Feb 13, 2020 18:14 IST
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
In addition to mobile, the partnership expands to better protect Samsung PCs and laptops users.
In addition to mobile, the partnership expands to better protect Samsung PCs and laptops users.(AP)
         

Cybersecurity company McAfee on Thursday announced its extension of partnership with Samsung to protect consumers personal data and information from online threats.

Through this partnership, Samsung smartphones, including the Galaxy S Series, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Fold, will come pre-installed with anti-malware protection powered by McAfee.

In addition to mobile, the partnership expands to better protect Samsung PCs and laptops users, where it matters.

“Our partnership with Samsung continues our mission to give consumers peace of mind that their personal data, as well as their families and friends, won’t be jeopardized online,” Terry Hicks, executive vice president, consumer business group, McAfee said in a statement.

Consumers will benefit from added protection against viruses, online threats and ransomware with online and offline protection. All Samsung laptop users are able to enjoy to a 60-day free trial and will receive special discounts after the trial period is over.

According to the company, there are now roughly four billion consumers connected online for an average of over six hours a day, from sharing photos to socializing with friends to completing bank transactions. Consumers expect to be able to do what they desire online- whenever and wherever they want- without worrying about the potential risks that might be lurking online.

