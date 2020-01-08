e-paper
Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy S20 series to sport 120Hz display

Samsung Galaxy S20 series to sport 120Hz display

Samsung Galaxy S20 is likely to be powered by the company’s Exynos 990 processor and come with a 108MP camera.

tech Updated: Jan 08, 2020 13:20 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Seoul
Samsung will unveil its next generation Galaxy S20 smartphone on February 11.
Samsung will unveil its next generation Galaxy S20 smartphone on February 11.(Samsung)
         

South Korean tech gaint Samsung is all set to launch its new next gen smartphone Galaxy S20 instead of the S11 on February 11 and a new report claims that the upcoming S20 lineup will feature displays with 120Hz refresh rate.

Rumours of the next Galaxy phone’s possibility of a 120Hz display first ignited following company’s announcement of its next-generation mobile chipsets - the Exynos 990, news portal GSMArena reported.

The chipset was announced with support for 108MP cameras and up to 120Hz displays.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) recently shared a tweet saying that instead of opting for S11e, S11 and S11+ nomenclature, the company would opt for S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra naming for its flagship series. This means that Galaxy S20 will succeed S10e and S20+ will succeed S10.

In terms of specifications, the upcoming smartphones will use an Exynos 990 in some markets and a Snapdragon 865 in the majority of markets.

ALSO READ: Samsung Unpacked 2020: Galaxy S11 aka Galaxy S20 launch date revealed

The base variant, that is, Galaxy S20 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch screen, S20+ is expected to sport a 6.7-inch screen.

Meanwhile, the top variant Galaxy 20 Ultra is likely to come with a 6.9-inch screen.

In terms of optics, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ are expected to have a quad-camera setup highlighted by a 108MP main sensor that delivers 12MP photos from a 9-in-1 binning method.

