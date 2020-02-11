Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Z Flip foldable phone to launch tonight: All you need to know

tech

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:54 IST

Samsung’s new flagship smartphone series will launch tonight at the company’s Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event, scheduled to be held at San Francisco. As expected Galaxy S20 series will hog all the limelight but don’t forget the company will also introduce its second generation foldable phone, Galaxy Z Flip. Accessories such as Galaxy Buds Plus are also expected to be showcased at the event.

Samsung Galaxy S20

Just like the last year, Samsung will showcase as many as three new smartphones, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. You can expect these smartphones to bring incremental specifications upgrade over the predecessor, G11 series. This time around, Samsung is making some changes to the design as well. The back panel will have matte finish over the glossy finish. The panel will also house a wider rectangular-camera module, which may remind you of Apple’s camera module on iPhone 11.

As far as leaks go, Samsung Galaxy S20 will have a 6.2-inch display. S20 Plus and S20 Ultra are rumoured to come with 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch screens. All the models will have up to QHD+ resolution and may even come with 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung is stepping up its game in the camera department as well. The megapixel counts are getting bigger. Samsung Galaxy S20 will have as many as three cameras including dual 12-megapixel cameras, and one 64-megapixel camera. The S20 Plus will also share these camera specs along with an additional ToF sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, however, will be the one to watch out for. The phone is rumoured to come with up to whopping 16GB of RAM, 108-megapixel rear camera, and a 40-megapixel front-facing camera.

Other departments that will get upgrade are lowlight performance and battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung’s second attempt at foldable phone involves reimaging the design altogether. This is heavily inspired by once popular flip phones. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will have Motorola Razr-like folding design. And if rumours are true, it will cost much lesser than the original Galaxy Fold.

Based on the leaks and official teasers, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will have two rear cameras and one front-facing camera. The volume and power buttons are placed on the right edge. USB Type-C port is located at the base. The smartphone is rumoured to come with a 6.7-inch full HD+ display. It will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 Plus chip, which also powers Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite smartphones. The phone is expected to come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB built-in storage.