e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones get March security update with camera improvements

Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones get March security update with camera improvements

The update rolled out to Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korean models earlier this week and is now reaching all the users around the globe in a phased manner.

tech Updated: Apr 05, 2020 07:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The update rolled out to Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korean models earlier this week and is now reaching all the users around the globe in a phased manner.
The update rolled out to Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korean models earlier this week and is now reaching all the users around the globe in a phased manner. (AP)
         

Samsung is rolling out yet another update to all the 4G models of the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra around the globe. The update is said to bring April 2020 security patch along with a bunch of camera improvements as well. As per Sammobile, the update rolled out to Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korean models earlier this week and is now reaching all the users around the globe in a phased manner. The report says there are confirmed reports coming in from UAE, Russia, South Africa, Israel, and Nepal.

The firmware update brings the Galaxy S20 smartphones to build number G98xFXXU1ATCT and may roll out to the 5G models as well in the next few days. For the cameras, the update fixes the autofocus issues that some users were facing while using the zoom camera. In addition, the slow-motion videos shot at 960fps should get better in terms of lighting and blurring of the moving subject while shooting images should be reduced to some extent. The camera is also said to capture dark and pale skin tones more accurately.

Also read: Samsung’s Exynos team is embarrassed of Galaxy S20 smartphones selling in their home country, here’s why

Samsung Galaxy S20 handsets, last month as well, received an OTA update that was meant to improve the camera performance. The update fixed the auto flash issue with the Galaxy S20 Ultra and included the March 2020 security patch too.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 series in February this year. The new flagship series brings a range of improvements over the predecessor. Galaxy S20 Ultra, the top-end model in the lot, has up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 108-megapixel rear camera (quad-camera setup). It’s powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

tags
top news
Covid-19 update: New plan holds clues to unlocking country
Covid-19 update: New plan holds clues to unlocking country
Untraced foreigners could spread coronavirus, experts fear
Untraced foreigners could spread coronavirus, experts fear
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 update: Scope of antibody tests rigid despite panel push
Covid-19 update: Scope of antibody tests rigid despite panel push
Maharashtra unable to determine source of contagion for 11% Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra unable to determine source of contagion for 11% Covid-19 cases
‘There’ll be a lot of death’: Trump tells US as Covid-19 cases surge
‘There’ll be a lot of death’: Trump tells US as Covid-19 cases surge
Queen Elizabeth II to praise coronavirus response in address to Britain
Queen Elizabeth II to praise coronavirus response in address to Britain
PM stresses on PPE availability in meeting with empowered groups
PM stresses on PPE availability in meeting with empowered groups
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech