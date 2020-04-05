Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones get March security update with camera improvements

tech

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 07:29 IST

Samsung is rolling out yet another update to all the 4G models of the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra around the globe. The update is said to bring April 2020 security patch along with a bunch of camera improvements as well. As per Sammobile, the update rolled out to Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korean models earlier this week and is now reaching all the users around the globe in a phased manner. The report says there are confirmed reports coming in from UAE, Russia, South Africa, Israel, and Nepal.

The firmware update brings the Galaxy S20 smartphones to build number G98xFXXU1ATCT and may roll out to the 5G models as well in the next few days. For the cameras, the update fixes the autofocus issues that some users were facing while using the zoom camera. In addition, the slow-motion videos shot at 960fps should get better in terms of lighting and blurring of the moving subject while shooting images should be reduced to some extent. The camera is also said to capture dark and pale skin tones more accurately.

Also read: Samsung’s Exynos team is embarrassed of Galaxy S20 smartphones selling in their home country, here’s why

Samsung Galaxy S20 handsets, last month as well, received an OTA update that was meant to improve the camera performance. The update fixed the auto flash issue with the Galaxy S20 Ultra and included the March 2020 security patch too.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 series in February this year. The new flagship series brings a range of improvements over the predecessor. Galaxy S20 Ultra, the top-end model in the lot, has up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 108-megapixel rear camera (quad-camera setup). It’s powered by a 5,000mAh battery.