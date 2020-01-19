Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra camera to come with 100x zoom: Report

tech

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 13:36 IST

Samsung is set to launch its next generation Galaxy S20 series smartphones on February 11. Ahead of the launch event, the Internet is buzzing with details about the upcoming smartphones. Now, a new report says that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature support for 100x zoom.

According to a report by SamMobile, Galaxy S20 Ultra will come with a quad-rear camera setup consisting of a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The rear camera module will also come with a periscope camera that will improve the optical zoom of the camera module. Overall, the phone will offer a 10x optical zoom and a 100x digital zoom, the report added.

Separately, Ice Universe, earlier this week, shared a camera comparison of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Huawei P40 smartphones. In his tweet, the tipster said that the top variant of the Galaxy S20 series will come with a 48-megapixel lens that will be powered by Sony’s IMX586 sensor and support 5x zoom. The tipster predicted 5x, 10x, and 100x zoom for the Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone, confirming the report by the blog site.

The war between "Telescopes" in 2020

S20 Ultra：

48MP IMX586 5X

Pixel cropping 12MP 10X

100X Zoom



P40 Pro：

8MP IMX520 10X

？ — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 17, 2020

However, XDA Developer’s Max Weinbach in a Tweet earlier this month had predicted that the 48-megapixel lens will get a 10x optical zoom.

The S20 Ultra 5G is going to keep the SD Card slot. Support for up to 1TB.



It will also be available in 128GB/256GB/512GB and have a 12GB and 16GB RAM option.



108MP main, 48MP 10x optical, 12MP ultra wide.



5000 mAh battery with 45W option fast charge. 0 to 100% in 74 min. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 13, 2020

The top variant of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series smartphones is expected to offer some mind-blowing camera specs. In addition to this, the phone is also tipped to get a 6.9-inch 120Hz Infinity-O display, Exynos 990 processor and at least 12GB of RAM. However, ahead of the launch date details around the phone’s specs seem to be getting a bit hazy. Samsung hasn’t confirmed anything yet. So, all we can do for now is wait for the launch event.