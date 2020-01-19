e-paper
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra camera to come with 100x zoom: Report

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra camera to come with 100x zoom: Report

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is likely to come with a quad camera setup consisting of a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor.

tech Updated: Jan 19, 2020 13:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung will launch Galaxy S20 series smartphones on February 11.
Samsung will launch Galaxy S20 series smartphones on February 11.(Samsung)
         

Samsung is set to launch its next generation Galaxy S20 series smartphones on February 11. Ahead of the launch event, the Internet is buzzing with details about the upcoming smartphones. Now, a new report says that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature support for 100x zoom.

According to a report by SamMobile, Galaxy S20 Ultra will come with a quad-rear camera setup consisting of a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The rear camera module will also come with a periscope camera that will improve the optical zoom of the camera module. Overall, the phone will offer a 10x optical zoom and a 100x digital zoom, the report added.

Separately, Ice Universe, earlier this week, shared a camera comparison of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Huawei P40 smartphones. In his tweet, the tipster said that the top variant of the Galaxy S20 series will come with a 48-megapixel lens that will be powered by Sony’s IMX586 sensor and support 5x zoom. The tipster predicted 5x, 10x, and 100x zoom for the Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone, confirming the report by the blog site.

 

However, XDA Developer’s Max Weinbach in a Tweet earlier this month had predicted that the 48-megapixel lens will get a 10x optical zoom.

 

The top variant of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series smartphones is expected to offer some mind-blowing camera specs. In addition to this, the phone is also tipped to get a 6.9-inch 120Hz Infinity-O display, Exynos 990 processor and at least 12GB of RAM. However, ahead of the launch date details around the phone’s specs seem to be getting a bit hazy. Samsung hasn’t confirmed anything yet. So, all we can do for now is wait for the launch event.

top news
