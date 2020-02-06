e-paper
Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra leaked image reveals huge camera module

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra leaked image reveals huge camera module

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to sport up to four rear cameras. The latest leaked images reveal how the camera design will look like.

tech Updated: Feb 06, 2020 14:24 IST
Hindustan Times
Galaxy S20 Ultra alongside the Galaxy S20.(Twitter/Jon Prosser)
         

Samsung’s upcoming product launches are no secret to anyone keeping up with the news. The Galaxy S20 phones, Galaxy Buds+ and the Galaxy Z Flip have been caught up in a web of leaks and rumours. We now have a closer look at the Galaxy S20 Ultra through what is believed to be the photos of the phone.

Two images of the Galaxy S20 Ultra show the rear camera design of the smartphone. It will feature a square-shaped camera panel with up to four sensors. Galaxy S20 Ultra will also offer ‘Space Zoom 100X’ which is most likely for astrophotgraphy. The camera design on the Galaxy S20 Ultra will be different than the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus.

 

Galaxy S20 Ultra is also expected to offer high-end cameras. Rumours suggest a combination of a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel periscope lens, an ultrawide angle lens and a 64-megapixel camera. The smartphone could also feature a 40-megapixel camera for selfies.

Galaxy S20 Ultra will be the premium model in the new Galaxy S20 series. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.9-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O display. It could come with 128GB and 512GB storage options with a microSD card for expandable storage. Galaxy S20 Ultra is also said to come with a 120Hz display, Exynos 990 7nm chipsets and IP68 water resistance. The smartphone will most likely run Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 out-of-the-box.

The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ will share most of the features with the Galaxy S20 Ultra. But there will be notable differences in the camera and battery capacity.

tech