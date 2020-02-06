Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra leaked image reveals huge camera module

tech

Samsung’s upcoming product launches are no secret to anyone keeping up with the news. The Galaxy S20 phones, Galaxy Buds+ and the Galaxy Z Flip have been caught up in a web of leaks and rumours. We now have a closer look at the Galaxy S20 Ultra through what is believed to be the photos of the phone.

Two images of the Galaxy S20 Ultra show the rear camera design of the smartphone. It will feature a square-shaped camera panel with up to four sensors. Galaxy S20 Ultra will also offer ‘Space Zoom 100X’ which is most likely for astrophotgraphy. The camera design on the Galaxy S20 Ultra will be different than the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus.

Yes S20 Ultra pic.twitter.com/57iZrnAfYZ — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 5, 2020

Galaxy S20 Ultra is also expected to offer high-end cameras. Rumours suggest a combination of a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel periscope lens, an ultrawide angle lens and a 64-megapixel camera. The smartphone could also feature a 40-megapixel camera for selfies.

Galaxy S20 Ultra will be the premium model in the new Galaxy S20 series. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.9-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O display. It could come with 128GB and 512GB storage options with a microSD card for expandable storage. Galaxy S20 Ultra is also said to come with a 120Hz display, Exynos 990 7nm chipsets and IP68 water resistance. The smartphone will most likely run Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 out-of-the-box.

The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ will share most of the features with the Galaxy S20 Ultra. But there will be notable differences in the camera and battery capacity.