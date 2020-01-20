Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra’s new renders give a closer look at rear camera panel

tech

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 11:00 IST

Samsung is hosting an ‘Unpacked 2020’ event on February 11 to showcase its latest flagship phones. Courtesy a spate of leaks and rumours over the last few weeks, we’ve a good idea about what to expect from the new lineup, dubbed as Galaxy S20. Now, more renders of Galaxy S20 have emerged online.

This time around we have a closer look at the top-end model in the lineup, likely to launch as Galaxy S20 Ultra. The design of the upcoming Samsung flagship phone appears to be a mix of old and new. For instance, the front doesn’t seem to have changed much – there’s a punch-hole camera at the top center. The sides are curved along with minimum bezels on the top and bottom.

The rear panel, however, is more interesting. There’s a rectangular-ish camera module on the left top corner housing the camera sensors. Within the module, the top section has three sensors and the bottom section has another camera module with “100x” engraved next to it.

Leakster Ishan Agarwal recently posted a close-up shot of this camera module. “It will be dual shade (grey matte like + black), and it honestly looks good (better than what I tried to make here lol). Yeah, 100X would be printed besides Periscope Camera,” he said in his tweet.

This image accurately represents how the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Camera setup looks like! It will be dual shade (grey matte like + black), and it honestly looks good (better than what I tried to make here lol). Yeah, 100X would be printed besides Periscope Camera. pic.twitter.com/YwbYWZmvyg — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 18, 2020

According to recent leaks, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra could sport a new 108-megapixel sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, time of flight sensor. It is also going to come with a 48-megapixel telephoto main camera which will be capable of delivering 10x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom.

Here's the most accurate Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra render



What do you think? 👀 pic.twitter.com/jpifyscQ96 — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) January 19, 2020

Earlier, full specifications of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra had leaked online. The next flagship Samsung phone is rumoured to come with a 6.9-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O display. The phone will come in 128GB and 512GB storage options. It will come with a bigger 5,000mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will also come with 5G support. Other key things that are most likely to come in Samsung’s 2020 lineup are 120Hz displays, Exynos 990 7nm chipsets, and IP68 water resistance,.