Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra tipped to sport 16GB RAM, 5,000mAh battery, 108MP camera

Samsung will launch its next generation Galaxy S20 series smartphones at a special event on February 11. Ahead of the launch event, Internet has been flooded with reports that detail features and specifications of the upcoming smartphones. Now, a new report gives us some more details about the Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone.

According to XDA Developers’ Max Weinbach, the 5G variant of Galaxy S20 Ultra will sport up to 16GB of RAM. This would make Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G the first smartphone in the company’s smartphone lineup to feature 16GB RAM. It would also place the phone on top of a number of budget laptops in terms of RAM capacity.

As far as memory is concerned, the report says that Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will be available in 12GB RAM and 16GB RAM variants with the storage space varying between 128GB and 512GB. The base variant of the phone is expected to feature 12GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

Samsung is also likely to provide an SD card slot in its Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G smartphone and provide support for a microSD card with a storage space of up to 1TB in the smartphone.

Apart from a bigger memory and a higher RAM capacity, the phone is also expected to come with a 108-megapixel primary lens, a 48-megapixel lens with 10x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens. Additionally, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is also expected to get a bigger 5,000 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charge.

Notably, these reports should be taken with a pinch of salt as Samsung hasn’t confirmed any of these details yet. We will know more about the phone when it is launched next month.