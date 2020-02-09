e-paper
Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra to come with 16GB RAM, 108MP camera

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra to come with 16GB RAM, 108MP camera

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series of smartphones will use an Exynos 990 in some markets and a Snapdragon 865 in the majority of markets.

tech Updated: Feb 09, 2020 08:19 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Samsung will launch Galaxy S20 series smartphones on February 11.
Samsung will launch Galaxy S20 series smartphones on February 11.
         

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S20 series smartphones at its unpacked event on Tuesday in San Francisco and one of the variants is expected to come with a 16GB RAM, positioning it as the industry standard for 5G, which will be the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

In terms of optics, Galaxy S20 Ultra is likely to come with a 108MP main, 40MP front-facing, 48MP telephoto with 10x optical zoom paired with a possible 100x digital zoom, providing for powerful hybrid functionality.

“High-definition live video, high-end cloud gaming and XR are important use cases in the early 5G era and Samsung’s 16GB of high RAM capacity is considered as a preparation to provide a good user experience for these 5G applications,” Sujeong Lim, research analyst at Counterpoint Research said in a statement recently.

In terms of specifications, the upcoming smartphones will use an Exynos 990 in some markets and a Snapdragon 865 in the majority of markets.

The base variant, that is, Galaxy S20 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch screen, whereas, S20+ will sport a 6.7-inch screen.

Meanwhile, the top variant Galaxy 20 Ultra is likely to come with a 6.9-inch screen.

In terms of optics, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ are expected to have a quad-camera setup highlighted by a 108MP main sensor that delivers 12MP photos from a 9-in-1 binning method.

Additionally, at the very same event the company is expected to launch its another foldable device Galaxy Fold.

Ice Universe had also shared the images of upcoming fold 2. The images depict a clamshell-like device similar to a traditional flip phone that folds up into a compact palm-sized phone.

The device is expected to house two cameras on the back along with a centred punch-hole cutout for the selfie cam.

Additionally, the smartphone seems to be running on the latest version of Samsung’s One UI 2.0, based on Android 10.

The upcoming foldable phone is expected to cost around $1,000.

