Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra users complain of autofocus, overheating issues

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra users complain of autofocus, overheating issues

Several people on Samsung’s forum and on Twitter have reported over-heating issues with the version of the Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone running on the company’s Exynos 990 processor.

tech Updated: Apr 14, 2020 10:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Some users have reported that the phone gets overtly hot on using the camera app.
Looks like there is no ending to Samsung’s Galaxy S20 woes just yet. Earlier this year, some reports highlighted issues with the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s autofocus feature. Now, new reports highlight a bunch of new issues with the company’s premium budget smartphone.

Several people on Samsung’s forum and on Twitter have reported over-heating issues with the version of the Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone running on the company’s Exynos 990 processor. In addition to that Galaxy S20 Ultra users have also complained of battery qualms with the devices running on Exynos 990.

Some users have reported that the phone gets overtly hot on using the camera app, while others have reported having around 4 hours of battery life.

But the issues with the newly launched Galaxy S20 Ultra don’t end there. Users have also complained about the phone’s auto-focus issues. “...the camera autofocus is completly usless , pictures come out blurry even when it’s focused in, when zoomed x5 in some dark spot, some blue dots appear out of nowhere,” a user wrote on the company’s forum. Another user posted a video of the phone’s camera issues on Twitter.

 

Samsung rolled out an update to its Galaxy S20 smartphones last month that was aimed at addressing the phone’s auto-focus issues.However, the slew of complaints indicate that there is a lot that the company needs to fix in its Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone. In any case, the company should release an update to fix these issues soon.

